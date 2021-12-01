Transpharma International (part of the Walden Group) – the pharmaceutical freight and logistics specialist – has entered into a strategic agreement with Arra Group, a Polish logistics company and a key link in the European pharmaceutical supply chain.



Under the agreement, Transpharma International acquires 40% of Arra Group’s shares.



Thanks to the partnership, Arra Group will benefit from global know-how to implement its growth strategy and will provide its customers with even greater geographical and infrastructural coverage.



The alliance makes the companies the leading operators in European overland distribution for the life sciences sector (FTL/LTL).



"Transpharma International and Arra Group have been close partners for a long time now. Arra Group’s impressive growth puts the company in a very high position on the European market, connecting daily the whole European continent," said David Evans, CEO of Transpharma International



He added: "This cooperation will provide our life sciences customers with access to a network of 500 GDP compliant vehicles for their first-mile supply chain. This partnership will provide a unique competitive solution with high-quality standards for overland transport in Europe."



"By the strategic partnership agreement between our companies, Arra Group’s customers will enjoy all the benefits of top-class know-how in the pharmaceutical supply chain. It is a step forward to achieve the Arra Group vision of a global scope of services. The family nature of our companies is the foundation of effective cooperation aimed at supporting the development of our clients. The common values of both companies, Arra Group and Walden Group put everyone - their customers, patients, and employees at the centre of attention. Now, we can together implement patient-oriented supply chains," said Artur Ratajczak, CEO of Arra Group.



# # #



About Transpharma International



Transpharma Internation is part of Walden and focused on delivering GDP compliant freight forwarding solutions for the healthcare and life sciences industry.



Transpharma International transports healthcare products worldwide with 200 owned vehicles and a strategic network of 3000 vehicles in Europe.



They offer first-mile transport services covering all temperature ranges for manufacturers and distributors through its multiple locations in Europe.



About Arra Group



Arra Group is a logistics provider specialising in the transport of pharmaceuticals and other products that require controlled temperature conditions from -25°C to + 25°C. The company operates on the domestic and international markets.



The services offered include the highest quality road, rail, sea, air freight and contract logistics. They operate with a fleet of 300 GDP vehicles with 400 employees from their headquarter in Głogów.



About Walden Group



Walden Group, founded in 1951 in France, Walden Group is a family company driven with the passion to become today’s global healthcare and supply chain solutions provider.



Walden is now the European healthcare leader with a presence in 13 countries, more than 6,000 employees, and a turnover of €1.7 billion.



Contacts:



Walden

Laure MURAT

Marketing and Communication Manager

Tel : +33 7 60 94 88 01

Email: laure.murat@walden-group.com]



ARRA

Ewelina Koziar

Content Marketing Specialist

Tel. +48 515 327 206

e-mail: ewelina.koziar@arra.pl