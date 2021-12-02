Tech giant Google has been voted the UK’s number one Business Superbrand, up from sixth last year.



The impact of the pandemic on the way we regard brands is evident by Pfizer and AstraZeneca, which soared 46 and 100 places respectively, to enter the top ten Business Superbrand list for the first time securing the fifth and eighth position.



Tech dominates the top four in the annual study, commissioned by Superbrands® UK, with Microsoft - last year’s top business brand – dropping to second, followed in third by online payment company, PayPal, up six places, and Apple, down two.



British Airways was voted sixth despite a difficult year for travel, with Visa seventh, Samsung ninth and Shell tenth.



This year 1,588 business-to-business brands across 71 categories were assessed for quality, reliability, and distinction, the three factors inherent in a Superbrand. The list of top business-to-business Superbrands are assessed by an independent expert council of 26 senior marketing leaders, alongside 2,500 UK business professionals, all with purchasing or managerial responsibility. It is run alongside Consumer Superbrands, also released today, which saw luxury watchmaker Rolex take the top spot.



The overall results reflect a preference for consistency and familiarity and the increasing importance of tech in business.



Damon Segal, CEO of Superbrands® UK, commented: “This year has continued to see monumental changes in the way the businesses are working and have had to adapt, and it’s clear that technology is playing an increasingly important role.



A massive congratulations to Google who continue to capture the hearts and minds of their UK audiences.



Google has provided tremendous support through their online tools and services that have clearly, kept them front of mind with our new work-from-home culture and through the pandemic.”



The UK Superbrands annual survey has provided a barometer into how brands have been viewed since 1995 by tracking their history, development, and achievements. The research was again independently managed by The Centre for Brand Analysis (TCBA), while the business professionals were accessed through leading panel provider, Dynata.



Andrew O’Connell, UK Managing Director at Dynata, added: “I would like to congratulate both Google for the distinction as the UK’s number one business Superbrand and the brands that appear in the top 20 list; they all exemplify their adaptation to the changing behaviour during another challenging year.



“Dynata is proud to partner with Superbrands, to help conduct the assessment of all brands. The rise of the empowered consumer and the constantly evolving landscape means brands have an ever-increasing need for brand tracking, which is a key success factor for a chance to stand out.”





Superbrands pays tribute to exceptional brands throughout the world. The UK programme is run under licence by the Academy of Chief Marketers. Unlike many industry awards, brands do not pay or apply to be considered.





Top 20 Ranking Business Superbrands® :

1 Google Advertising Solutions

2 Microsoft Information Technology - Software & Solutions

3 PayPal Financial - Payment Solutions

4 Apple Technology - Hardware & Equipment

5 Pfizer Health - Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

6 British Airways Travel - Airlines

7 Visa Financial - Payment Solutions

8 AstraZeneca Health - Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

9 Samsung Technology - Hardware & Equipment

10 Shell Energy - Development, Ownership & Generation

11 Emirates Travel - Airlines

12 Adobe Information Technology - Software & Solutions

13 Johnson & Johnson Health - Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

14 American Express Financial - Payment Solutions

15 JCB Industrial Engineering - Construction, Agricultural & Utility Equipment

16 Intel Technology - Electronics & Semiconductors

17 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Health - Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

18 BP Energy - Development, Ownership & Generation

19 Rolls-Royce Group Aerospace & Defence

20 London Stock Exchange Group Financial - Exchanges & Markets





Top 20 Ranking Consumer Superbrands® :

1 Rolex Watches

2 LEGO Child Products - Toys and Education

3 Visa Financial - General

4 Dyson Household & Personal Care Appliances

5 Andrex Household - Kitchen Rolls, Toilet Roll and Tissues

6 Apple Technology - General

7 Mercedes-Benz Automotive - Car & Bike Manufacturers

8 British Airways Travel - Airlines

9 Coca-Cola Drinks - Non-Alcoholic - Carbonated Soft Drinks

10 Samsung Technology - General

11 Nike Sportswear & Equipment

12 Kellogg's Food - Cereals & Breakfast Foods

13 Lindt Food - Confectionery

14 Gillette Toiletries - Men's Grooming

15 Microsoft Technology - General

16 Mastercard Financial - General

17 PayPal Financial - General

18 Netflix Media - TV

19 Google Search & Social Media

20 BMW Automotive - Car & Bike Manufacturers



Separately, the parallel Consumers Superbrands survey results were also revealed today, showing Rolex as the number one brand according to UK Consumers.







Notes to Editors



About Superbrands UK

The Superbrands organisation identifies and pays tribute to exceptional brands throughout the world. The UK programme is run under license by Academy of Chief Marketers. The identified brands are celebrated in the Superbrands Annual, first published in 1995 and now in its 22nd volume in the UK. The book explores the history, development and achievements of the nation’s leading brands, showcasing why they are well-regarded and providing valuable insights into each brand’s strategy and proposition.



About Academy of Chief Marketers

The academy is a unique offering of Senior Marketing & Branding professionals to have access to a personal and professional development forum for expert learning and peer to peer insights; It’s excellent for keeping marketing skill sharp to enhance your brand business and career.



About Dynata

Dynata is one of the world’s leading providers of first-party data contributed by people who opt-in to member-based panels. With a reach that encompasses over 60 million people globally and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. Dynata serves nearly 6,000 market research agencies, media and advertising agencies, consulting and investment firms as well as healthcare and corporate customers.



About TCBA

TCBA undertakes a wide range of research, brand evaluation and brand strategy projects across both business-to- consumer and business- to-business sectors. The Centre's audit and consultancy services are orientated around supplying practical and robust research, evidence and insights that shape brand and business strategy, aid creativity and effectiveness, and ultimately enhance brand reputation and underlying business growth.