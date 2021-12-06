Catering24 has agreed a deal with Clowes Developments for the development of a state of the art warehouse facility in Ilkeston after doubling in size.



The successful family run business has adapted their business model throughout the difficult year of 2020 for the hospitality industry by providing food packaging for takeaway and delivery. Their continued growth in this area is set to rise over the next decade and Catering24 have agreed a bespoke build with Clowes Development in the East Midlands area strategically located between Nottingham & Derby.



Catering24.co.uk have agreed a lease with Clowes Developments for the development of a brand-new purpose-built warehouse and distribution facility at Etiquette Park located off the existing Manners Road Industrial Estate in Ilkeston. The deal marks significant expansion for the food packaging distributor who have double their turnover in the past 18 months. Catering24 has the option to purchase the property within the first 2 years which Catering24 aim to do and represents a total investment in the warehouse, equipment, racking and IT software to the sum of £2.8million.

The 27,249sq ft warehouse & office planning application has now been approved by Erewash Borough Council and work is expected to start on site within the next couple of weeks.



Clowes Developments have instructed TanRo to construct the bespoke facility for Catering24 at the Ilkeston based business park. The 27,249sq ft facility will be the larger of two brand new facilities expected to be built at the site following a successful planning application submitted by the developer to Erewash Borough Council. Catering24’s bespoke building will sit with a secure complex and will comprise of a steel portal frame single storey warehouse with integral two storey offices. The property will benefit from a secure service yard, 40 car parking spaces, 8m haunch height, 2 level access loading doors, 3 phase power supply and EV charging points.



“I have been very impressed with the team at Catering24, we have totally restructured the business in 2020 due to the pandemic, staff have adapted well to new ways of working, software system and alternative working hours to satisfy online consumer purchasing needs, Etiquette park will be a welcome facility to achieve even more levels of customer service which we look forward to announce in the 2022.” Steve Lloyd, CEO.



Catering24.co.uk is a family award winning business supplying food packaging and catering supplies to foodservice businesses throughout the UK.



About Catering24

Catering24.co.uk supply takeaway food packaging and catering supplies throughout the UK and offer free next day delivery 6 days a week Monday to Saturday.

Catering24 stock a full range of food packaging, paper cups and disposables at the best prices and we have been supplying businesses since 1992.

Catering24 are a first and second-generation family business with a high focus on customer service. Specialists in eco-friendly packaging from recyclable through to compostable and the business itself is now certified Carbon Negative.

About Clowes Developments

Clowes Developments is one of the UK’s largest and strongest privately-owned property investment and development organisations, dedicated to a simple aim: to build a lasting legacy of strong, sustainable places that will enable future generations to prosper.

Charles W Clowes founded Clowes Developments in 1964, he did so on the guiding principles of honesty, integrity, passion and innovation. That DNA still runs deep throughout the company, influencing the decision-making half a century later.

The Clowes family still own and run the business, giving relief from the demands of plc shareholders and allowing the freedom to build an extensive portfolio in creative and imaginative ways.

In its latest annual accounts, the Derbyshire-based property group recorded a turnover of £106 million and an operating profit of £26.5 million for the financial year 2019-20.

The group holds over 3,000 acres of land and 15,000 residential plots in 130 development sites across the country, including more than 50 office and business parks and several larger mixed-use sites.