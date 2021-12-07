New Breakthrough Innovations Enable Enterprises—Large and Small—to Navigate Change While Focusing on Growth and Digital Transformation



SAN MATEO, CALIF. – December 7, 2021 – Aryaka®, the Cloud-First WAN and Security company, announced today “all-in-one” SD-WAN and secure access service edge (SASE) offerings for multiple enterprise segments to accelerate cloud adoption and increase business agility.



Businesses the world over are dealing with a rapid pace of change and unpredictability that have been further exacerbated by the pandemic. Enterprise leaders are moving to cloud-first models as they accommodate the needs of a workforce that is outside of the traditional office. Hybrid workplace environments demand the right kind of connectivity and security technologies to keep employees productive and able to collaborate. This is disrupting the status quo of legacy telco managed technologies and complex do-it-yourself solutions.



“CEOs and business leaders rate growth as their highest priority but have to contend with unpredictability and change particularly in today’s environment,” said Matt Carter, CEO of Aryaka. “They are increasingly leaning on ‘cloud-first’ technology to help navigate change and fuel their transformation initiatives. In this scenario, old school telco managed solutions and legacy stacks like MPLS don’t cut it. They are not nimble enough for the new world, and the quality of experience they deliver is poor. This is where Aryaka steps in to deliver something refreshingly different.”



According to Gartner, Inc. the total connectivity and managed services market will reach $150B in 2024, with the same report saying managed SD-WAN services will grow at a CAGR of 28%¹. With regards to SASE market growth, Gartner expects to see a CAGR of 36% between 2021 and 20252. While these growth rates vary, these trends are very real and to address them, Aryaka is announcing several breakthrough innovations that cut across architecture, products and services, pricing, and packaging as well as lifecycle services.



Breakthrough Architectural Innovations

Aryaka today debuted a global L3 private core to supplement its best-in-class global L2 private core, all interconnected to the company’s nearly 40 high-performance points of presence (POPs). This technology, called Aryaka FlexCore™, allows customers to map their sites to the private core of choice, based on performance or cost considerations, as well as criticality of sites and applications

Aryaka also announced AppAssure™, a software capability that delivers deep deterministic visibility, observability, and control to 3500+ applications



FlexCore and AppAssure are available at no additional cost to customers.



Breakthrough SD-WAN and SASE products

Using FlexCore as its underlying architecture, Aryaka today also introduced the “EZ” and “Pro” product lines for its new managed SASE and expanded SD-WAN offerings. New announcements include:

Aryaka Prime EZ: New managed SASE offering delivered via Aryaka’s cloud-first architecture, initially over the L3 private core. Built with the acquisition of Secucloud, and tailored for small to medium enterprises, the initial capabilities include secure web gateway, firewall as-a-service and web filtering capabilities, all delivered and managed via Aryaka POPs

Aryaka SmartConnect Pro: Managed SD-WAN optimized for performance, uses the L2 private core and easy consumption model, geared for mid-to-large enterprises that require high performance networking and global application predictability

Aryaka SmartConnect EZ: New managed SD-WAN optimized for cost, uses the L3 private core and easy consumption model, geared for small-to-medium enterprises that are looking for something better than the managed SD-WAN and internet they get from traditional telcos at attractive cost points and the ability to move to the SmartConnect Pro or Prime EZ offering in a graceful manner



Breakthrough Pricing and Consumption model

Aryaka today has radically simplified the pricing, packaging, quoting and deployment of SD-WAN and SASE architectures with new “T-shirt” sized pricing models, and the company has standardized the five most requested service tiers globally. This will allow easier quoting, bandwidth and service tiering, deployment and change management, particularly for enterprises with a global business footprint. At the same time, Aryaka will continue to support a-la-carte pricing approaches where required, and the company is moving to increasingly simplify the consumption approach for customers that require agility to supplement its popular subscription pricing that already incorporates “bursting” and reallocation scenarios.



Breakthrough Support and Service Lifecycle

Aryaka has always been known as the gold standard for support and services lifecycle with its premier service offering. To address the needs of non-mission critical sites, Aryaka is now offering a new silver tier. The gold tier offers customers ultra-low response times, 99.999% service level agreements (SLAs) and a high touch service cycle that is best suited for high-value sites with performance-sensitive applications. The silver tier will be available for cost-sensitive sites and customers with lower response time and support requirements.



“We believe these innovations will offer customers maximum architectural flexibility for both SD-WAN and SASE deployments,” said Shashi Kiran, CMO of Aryaka. “Combined with Aryaka’s managed services offering, they represent a graceful, non-disruptive way for customers to evolve their network, security and cloud service as they accommodate the shifts in workloads moving to the cloud, a hybrid workforce and expectations for a consumption friendly delivery model.



Availability

Aryaka SmartConnect EZ and SmartConnect Pro will be generally available in late Q1 CY 2022. Aryaka Prime EZ is available for qualified Beta deployments starting January 2022, with early orderability targeted for April CY 2022. Aryaka AppAssure will also be generally available for all customers starting January 2022. AppAssure for existing customers will be a no-cost add on.



Supporting Quotes



Richard Delisser, SVP, Cloud and Infrastructure, World Fuel Services

“We wanted to consume our network in the same way we consume the cloud, which is as-a-service model, but at the same time, we wanted to make sure the company we worked with was culturally aligned to who we are and who we want to be. Those are the two core reasons we chose Aryaka,” said Richard Delisser, senior vice president of global infrastructure at World Fuel Services. “Building on our initial deployment, we’ve now expanded this to include Aryaka’s Private Access Solution to support our hybrid workforce and are excited about and plan to adopt the company’s new SASE service portfolio that is based on a very compelling vision.”



Ricardo Yamakawa, Head of Global IT infrastructure, Schenck Process

“Over the past few years, Aryaka has helped us with our digital transformation and IT modernization efforts including MPLS migration, cloud connectivity including SAP Azure, and supply chain simplification, breaking through from the lack of flexibility, innovation, and complexity of traditional telco offers,” said Ricardo Yamakawa, head of global IT infrastructure at Schenck Process. “More recently, we’ve deployed Aryaka Private Access for our hybrid workforce, and we are looking forward to adopting the company’s new managed SASE offers.”



Ard-Jan van Amerongen, International Security Director at HMSHost International

“We’re using the Aryaka managed solution to successfully interconnect our near and far-flung locations. Aryaka delivers the global and cloud application performance and support we need in order to deliver a top-notch experience for our associates and guests,” said Ard-Jan van Amerongen, international IT security director at HMSHost International. “Building on our success, we’re excited about Aryaka’s new SASE offerings.”



Robert Bowling, Founder and CEO, TDM

“Traditional carrier-led approaches to managed services are just not meeting the needs of today’s cloud-first enterprises,” said Robert Bowling, founder and CEO of TDM. “They’re not delivering the innovation or flexibility that IT requires, as well as a sub-par support experience. Aryaka’s new offers create additional relevancy for us. This is coupled with simplicity of deployment that will make the services very easy to consume for our customers, permitting us as an Aryaka partner to generate additional go-to-market momentum that results in growth and joint success.”



Brian Miller, Co-Founder, Bridgepointe

“As a partner, we’re looking for solutions from our providers that are flexible… that are easy to consume. If these offers are easy to understand by our teams, then our customers will adopt them that much quicker. A win-win for everyone! That is why we’re so excited about Aryaka’s new innovations that span multiple dimensions, with both right-sized offers addressing the needs of different types of enterprises, as well as integrating security,” said Brian Miller, co-founder of Bridgepointe. “And these are all bound together with a peerless support experience. Combined, these innovations will permit our customers to break through from the less agile and slower to innovate traditional telcos and MSPs.”



Zeus Kerravala, Founder, ZK Research

“Aryaka is demonstrating continued innovation across multiple dimensions, permitting enterprises to break free from traditional carrier business models and sub-par service experiences. The company’s new managed SD-WAN and SASE offers deliver tiers of flexibility and performance that I expect to be very well received by enterprise customers,” said Zeus Kerravala, founder of ZK Research. “These capabilities are based on Aryaka’s new FlexCore middle-mile architecture that should deliver unprecedented flexibility in mapping the network architecture to application requirements. Finally, new, simplified consumption models should ease enterprise adoption and generate traction within the channel.”



Scott Raynovich, Founder and Principal Analyst, Futuriom

“Aryaka was a pioneer in the beginning of SD-WAN, and they are now also a pioneer in SASE services. They are blending this together in an offering that reflects the trends we hear from end-users. The end-users want more flexible cloud networking, they want to use flexible IP networks, but they want them to be secure and they want good performance,” said Scott Raynovich, founder and principal analyst, Futuriom. “Aryaka is addressing many different needs with a flexible tiered packaging that we find is very sensible.”



