Woolston Rovers Royals Under 12s football team are looking sharper this season, thanks to sponsorship from digital marketing agency, Aqueous Digital.



The top Warrington junior team are proudly carrying Aqueous Digital’s logo emblazoned on the front of their new blue and white kits.



Emma Guy, Aqueous Digital’s Director of Sales Operations said: “We are really pleased to be able to sponsor Woolston Rovers Royals Under 12s. As a local business we place great importance on supporting wellbeing and mental health initiatives within the workplace and wider community."



"It’s vital to encourage young people to get fresh air and exercise, which is why this deal is such a great fit for us.”



Zac Bold, striker for the team said: “I’ve always loved playing for Woolston Rovers Royals and having the Aqueous Digital logo on the kit just makes the buzz even better.”



This season, the team are aspiring to get promoted from the first division into the premiere league of the WJFL.



The team have already made a fantastic start to the season, winning six matches, which has rocketed them into third place on the table.



All the staff at Aqueous are big football fans and are cheering on Woolston Royals in the hope they finish the season on top.



Come on Woolston Rovers Royals!



About Aqueous Digital



Aqueous Digital is an award-winning, family-run digital marketing agency based in Sutton Weaver in Cheshire. They specialise in organic and paid internet search, website content strategy and reputation management for high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.



