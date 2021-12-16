Harvey Maria is launching a stylish new collection - Parquet 2.0 - at the beginning of February 2022. Designed in collaboration with Neisha Crosland, the award-winning Parquet design was Neisha’s first collaboration with Harvey Maria, and is now a favourite with interior designers and architects worldwide. This brand new series of colourways celebrate the stylish geometric pattern, and introduces a contemporary palette with a reversed pattern.



Parquet 2.0 is the perfect blend of classic design and modern practicality, creating a chic, playful feel in both modern and traditional interiors. The new collection comes in six colourways - Chalkboard, College Blue, Pavestone and Washed Blue. Finally Hunter Green and Claystone are limited edition colours and will be available by special order only - please see the Lookbook attached for full details, images and swatches.



Neisha Crosland, Designer explains her inspiration for the collection - “A painted floor in an old house inspired this Celtic Cross design. I think it works as an alternative to a chequerboard pattern. It adds style to this very practical, versatile material, so suitable for kitchens, bathrooms, hallways or indeed any area of the house.”



All Harvey Maria designs are incredibly durable and easy to maintain, providing a waterproof and slip resistant finish, with a lifetime residential warranty. All floors work beautifully in busy homes & demanding commercial spaces, and are compatible with underfloor heating.



To order samples & for more details please visit harveymaria.com

