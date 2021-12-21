Devonshire Marketing



PLEASANTON, CA -- Dec. 21, 2021 -- ServiceMax, Inc., a leader in asset-centric field service management, today announced the launch of Spark 360, a fixed-scope, low-risk professional services implementation package that drives a prescriptive approach and condensed timeline for ServiceMax Asset 360 deployments.



Utilizing Asset 360's best practices and core business functions, Spark 360 is designed for fast implementation and rapid time to value so customers can quickly achieve increased service profitability, asset visibility, and agility as they transform their field service operations. Spark 360 also leverages the MaxApproach, an implementation methodology developed through hundreds of successful customer implementations, that delivers maximum efficiency throughout the rollout.



“With global conditions rapidly changing on an almost daily basis due to COVID-19, supply chain disruptions, ‘the great resignation,’ and other factors, keeping infrastructure running and doing so efficiently and cost-effectively is now more paramount than ever,” said Dave Kahley, Senior Vice President, Customer Solutions, ServiceMax. “Spark 360 enables new clients to quickly implement our Asset 360 product and start seeing the benefits of their transformation right away.”



As 2021 draws to a close, ServiceMax’s Asset 360 continues to attract new customers, including Lowry Solutions who completed a significant new implementation in Q3. The company has also seen existing customers like Boston Scientific, Rite-Hite and Technogym expand the scope of their field service offerings, as well as customers like Smiths Detection complete successful multi-region and multi-functional rollouts.



Looking forward, the addition of Spark 360 and its fixed scope furthers the company’s ability to help customers to go live faster with Asset 360. Spark 360’s exclusive business capabilities include:

● Asset Hierarchy Management (move, swap, clone, update)

● Location Management

● Asset Uptime & Downtime Capabilities & Reporting

● Automated Maintenance Work from Asset or Contract

● Work Order Assignment Management



Other capabilities of the package enable customers to:

● Manage, track, and enforce warranty and service contract entitlements against your installed base

● Effectively create and apply new maintenance plans and service contracts with a templatized approach

● Utilize end-to-end business process flows using Asset 360’s best-practice approach



About ServiceMax

ServiceMax’s mission is to help customers keep the world running with asset-centric field service management software. As a recognized leader in this space, ServiceMax’s mobile apps and cloud-based software provide a complete view of assets to field service teams. By optimizing field service operations, customers across all industries can better manage the complexities of service, support faster growth, and run more profitable, outcome-centric businesses. For more information, visit: www.servicemax.com.



