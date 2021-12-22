• Former KPMG and NN Netherlands financial expert joins Aito

• More than 25 years’ experience in auditing and financial management





22nd December 2021: Aito today announces the appointment of Jan Jaap Koelewijn as Chief Financial Officer.



The seasoned CFO started his career at KPMG, where he worked as Audit Manager for 15 years, conducting world-wide audits of large corporates including, PolyGram and Azko Nobel. Jan Jaap was then appointed CFO at industrial production company, NN Netherlands, where he managed numerous financial and legal projects, including the company’s post-acquisition integration. In 2013, Jan Jaap joined start-up e-Traction Europe as CFO to head up the company’s finances up to its acquisition by Evergrande Health Industry Group.



Jan Jaap comments: “I enjoy contributing to projects that are built from the bottom up, and so I was intrigued by Aito as an innovative start-up with ambitious goals. The haptic touch industry is booming, set to be worth more than $25bn in the next five years. As CFO, contributing to a company’s financial success in such a huge market appeals to me and I have the expertise to achieve this at Aito.”



CEO of Aito, Nedko Ivanov comments: “Jan Jaap brings his extensive knowledge and vast experience to the Aito team at a pivotal time. Our plans to go to market in 2022 require a skilled and experienced CFO to lead the way with our finances and Jan Jaap is the perfect fit.”



Jan Jaap joins Aito following a host of company developments, including the appointment of CEO, Nedko Ivanov, and Aito’s successful investment round that raised €4.1 million – the company’s largest fundraise to date. Aito has developed the slimmest, most versatile finger sensing and haptic touch solution on the market that delivers high fidelity, localised haptic feedback while consuming ultra-low power in standby mode with instant wake-up. Aito offers unlimited design potential to consumer electronics companies looking to deliver a key differentiator in an increasingly crowded and cost sensitive market.



Jan Jaap continues: “Working with a team of professionals – who, combined, have decades’ worth of expertise in their fields – makes me confident that Aito will achieve its goals. I believe Aito has a solution superior to others on the market, and I am excited to be a part of the company’s future success.”



About Aito:



Aito’s technology helps consumer electronics manufacturers innovate and differentiate in a multi-billion-dollar market. The company designs and develops patented finger sensing and haptic feedback solutions that help consumer electronics companies create bespoke tactile feedback for laptops and other devices. Offering the thinnest haptic solution on the market, Aito’s customers can create new touch-based applications, introducing superior user experiences.





