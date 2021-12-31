

Mindfulness has become a ‘buzz’ word within the wellbeing industry. Mindfulness meditation apps such as Headspace have soared from 1 million downloads in 2014 to 65 million downloads in 2020. Additionally, there has been an explosion in mindfulness research with 147 publications produced in 2010 to 1,153 in 2020. Studies show that the benefits of mindfulness can improve focus, productivity and sleep as well as manage common mental health problems such as depression, anxiety and stress. Mental health issues though in the workplace continue to rise. Our research shows that in the UK:



17.9 million working days were lost due to work-related stress, depression or anxiety in 2019/20.



828,000 workers alone suffering from work-related stress, depression or anxiety (new or longstanding) in 2019/20.



Additionally, a loss in working days inevitably causes a loss in business revenue. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) the estimated cost of depression and anxiety to the global economy is US$ 1 trillion per year in lost productivity.



It seems that implementing mental health interventions such as mindfulness is an excellent solution for individuals and businesses however, our research also found that the number one barrier for people interested in meditation is finding the time to practise. So, what can be done about this?



A company called Mynd has developed a unique concept to address this problem. They have created a bespoke mobile meditation space that brings guided mindfulness sessions to workplaces. The qualified mindfulness teachers at Mynd guide short sessions allowing individuals to fit a practice into their busy day. Away from any unnecessary distraction, this is an ideal environment to take a pause and help reset the mind. On-the-go meditation is at the core of Mynd. It means being able to practise mindfulness wherever you are and whatever you are doing.



Andrew Swiney is the founder of Mynd. His passion for mindfulness started in 2012 when he was struggling with anxiety. It became an incredible tool that helped him through a difficult time and he has practised it ever since. Over the past six years Andrew has been a school teacher and during lockdown he introduced short online meditation sessions for the pupils before the day started. This inspired him to create with a mindfulness business concept and after a year of planning and research Mynd was born.



“I wanted mindfulness to be accessible and to give individuals the opportunity to learn and practise in a calm and inviting space.” said Andrew “I thought, if we built a mobile meditation studio then this would be the ideal solution.”



