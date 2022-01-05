We are incredibly excited to welcome Kieran to our senior team, and to have the opportunity to work with a PV professional at his level

Dublin, Ireland – January 5th, 2022- Arriello, Consultancy and provider of Regulatory Affairs, Pharmacovigilance and Auditing & QA solutions and services, has appointed leading Pharmacovigilance expert Kieran O'Donnell as VP of Global Drug Safety. Previously acting as Principal Consultant for Arriello, moving into this full responsibility role will further strengthen the company’s Pharmacovigilance capabilities and operations at a pivotal point in their international growth.



The strategic appointment comes as Arriello continues to experiences soaring international demand for support with intensifying international Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Safety workloads.



Operating out of the UK, Kieran will expand Arriello’s already extensive PV solutions and services as both large and small life sciences companies look for differentiated support throughout the lifecycle of their products.



Kieran is an experienced expert in consulting on and developing PV systems; compliance and GVP; process improvement; and legislation and training. He has worked in Drug Safety since 1999 - across both small and large pharmaceutical companies, as well as CROs.



His previous roles have included Vice President of Pharmacovigilance Services at TMC Pharma Services; Senior Consultant at Navitas; and Director of Pharmacovigilance at ORION Clinical Services where he oversaw Global Drug Safety services. Here, Pharmacovigilance activities included all aspects of pre- and post-marketing pharmacovigilance and fulfilling the role of Qualified Person (and Deputy) for Pharmacovigilance. Kieran has also held PV roles at Shire and i3 Drug Safety, during which time he honed his interest in Pharmacovigilance systems and quality.



For the last two years, he has run his own consultancy practice, providing pharmacovigilance and quality system support and consulting across the product lifecycle, with extensive expertise in supporting small to medium-sized companies.



As well as a master’s degree, Kieran holds a PgDip qualification in Pharmacovigilance and is a current member of the RQA PV Committee.



On taking this new role at Arriello, Kieran said: “Arriello has huge global potential and that’s what really excites me. The company is working with some really interesting clients, on a good mix of both established projects and some really cutting-edge engagements. That’s very enticing, along with Arriello’s real breadth and depth of PV services.



“There’s an enormous amount to do, and Arriello is in an enviable position with quite a unique proposition. It has the feel and client intimacy of a small company, yet with a large and global footprint. I feel privileged to be joining at such an exciting and pivotal point in Arriello’s story.”



To begin with, Kieran will focus on the Arriello PV system and team to optimise the value offered to clients. “There will be be some reshaping of the function and how we do things, so that our proposition is even richer – so watch this space,” he said.



Commenting on Kieran’s appointment, Arriello’s CEO Alan White said, “We are incredibly excited to welcome Kieran to our senior team, and to have the opportunity to work with a PV professional at his level. Kieran brings a breadth and degree of expertise that will see him take our already great systems and operations to the next level, introducing more advanced thinking and a greater emphasis on clinical work - which he will spearhead.



“I see Kieran as a linchpin at a critical point in our company’s growth,” he added. “Bringing someone in at his level now will ensure we maintain our current momentum.”



Kieran’s arrival comes hot on the heels of Helen Lowe, the company’s new Auditing & QA Director, who joined Arriello in June 2021.



