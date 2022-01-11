Recognized for Dominance in Automated Certificate Lifecycle Management, Innovation, and Effectiveness of Leadership



ROSELAND, NJ — January XX, 2022 — Sectigo®, a global leader in digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced it has been named as one of the Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies of 2021 by The Software Report. Sectigo joins a notable list of businesses recognized for providing cutting-edge protection solutions in the age of digital transformation and increased cyber threats.



"We are honored to have our flagship product, Sectigo Certificate Manager (SCM), named as the top solution for CLM," said Bill Holtz, CEO, Sectigo. "Our CA-agnostic platform has helped thousands of enterprises establish digital trust for their growing volumes of human and machine identities, and we continue to add product innovations to help them solve today's problems and future-proof them against those that are quickly approaching."



Judges selected Sectigo from hundreds of nomination submissions. The 2021 awards recognize companies for their dominance in 16 categories, such as CLM, Threat Detection and Management, Infrastructure Protection, Computer and Network Security, and Cybersecurity Education, as well as effectiveness of leadership and inclusive work environments. Sectigo was the sole company recognized in the CLM category. Other 2021 winners include Palo Alto Networks, McAfee, and BlackBerry.



Sectigo’s Holtz was also named a Top 25 Cybersecurity Executive of 2021 by The Software Report last July. The Software Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the software sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on software and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.



For a full list of 2021 winners, visit https://www.thesoftwarereport.com/the-top-25-cybersecurity-c....



SCM is a leading, CA-agnostic, cloud-based Certificate Lifecycle Management platform purpose-built to issue and manage the lifecycles of digital certificates to secure every human and machine identity across the enterprise. With the added capability of managing certificates from third-party CAs, customers can leverage their investments with other CAs and manage the lifecycles through a central portal. SCM offers integrations with leading technology providers and advanced automation capabilities to fit in every IT environment.



