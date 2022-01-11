Digital marketing agency, Aqueous Digital is starting the new year on a high, having reached the finals of the prestigious Northern Digital Awards 2022 with their long-standing customer, Wilson Browne Solicitors.



The family-run Cheshire based search engine optimisation specialists are no stranger to awards having recently taken the crown for Best Small Integrated European Search Agency at the 2021 European Search Awards and the 2021 Global Digital Excellence Award for best low budget campaign.



The Northern Digital Awards celebrate the very best in digital marketing and talent in the north of England. The awards recognise exceptional agencies, teams and campaigns, reflecting the online digital world in which public, private and third sector organisations now operate, trade and communicate in.



Wilson Browne is an award-winning law firm that offer a complete range of legal solutions for both individuals and businesses. Serving the whole of the East Midlands region, they have offices in Northampton, Kettering, Corby, Higham Ferrers, Wellingborough and Leicester.



Aqueous Digital first started working with the renowned law firm back in 2014 and has helped them on a journey that has seen them go from strength-to-strength, including winning numerous legal sector and business awards.



Wayne Jenkins, Business Development and Marketing Director for Wilson Browne Solicitors said: “The fact that we have been with Aqueous Digital through a prosperous seven-year journey is a testament to the quality of the work they deliver. We have seen growth year-on-year and our online presence is central to this. The results we achieved in 2021 with our SEO and marketing have been the best yet, despite the economic and cultural challenges presented by covid-19.”



Aqueous Digital’s Managing Director Jonathan Guy said: “It’s a huge boost for our team to know that the approach we champion every day is one that delivers outstanding results for our customers.”



“Gaining industry recognition for our SEO work with Wilson Browne, is particularly special, because it draws attention to one of our longest standing customer relationships. Our partnership work together continues to flourish and sums up perfectly our ethical values of trust, loyalty and collaboration that shape our overall approach to doing business.”



The Northern Digital Awards are judged by a panel of industry leaders and experts in a rigorous two stage process to determine finalists and winners. The winners of the 2022 will be announced at a high-profile event in Leeds on 27 March 2022.



The event attracts substantial numbers of entries each year and over 400 guests attended the 2020 event including many of the North’s leading marketing professionals.



The competition for the awards this year has attracted entries from far and wide including ITV’s Coronation Street, Budweiser Budvar and Halfords.



Aqueous Digital and Wilson Browne’s nomination for 2022’s Best SEO Campaign follows on closely from reaching the finals of the prestigious UK Search Awards earlier in November 2021.







About Aqueous Digital



Aqueous Digital is an award-winning, family-run digital marketing agency based in Sutton Weaver in Cheshire. They specialise in organic and paid internet search, website content strategy and reputation management for high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.



To find out more information about Aqueous visit: www.aqueous-digital.co.uk



To find out more about Wilson Browne Solicitors visit: www.wilsonbrowne.co.uk



Find out more about the Northern Digital Awards 2022 and view the shortlist: https://northerndigitalawards.com/2022-shortlist/