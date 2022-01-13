The Zinc group saw a solid end to 2021 with successfully completing two significant bids in the banking and finance sectors, which further consolidated their position as one of the industry market leaders. The two new contracts come off the back of a successful year that saw several new initiatives across the business in 2021, including “Safe-Harbour” Zincs vulnerable customer service division and significant investment into enhancing an already strong suit of digital applications allowing customers 24/7 access to their accounts.



Additionally, Zinc has launched a new Data Science division which allows clients to take a deep dive look into performance whilst also being able to factor in economic and demographic drivers, giving a much more comprehensive view of their position within the market as a whole. This has seen some valuable insight being returned to clients across the board.



Dougie McManus Group CEO said: “the previous two years have been a very challenging time for both customers and businesses alike, people have faced a set of unprecedented set of circumstances which has in effect changed the way in which both customers and businesses work together, as a business we have reflected this new way of working within our bid process, highlighting our adaptability and capabilities which demonstrate our commitment to customer experience, whilst ensuring the best possible outcome for all parties.



I also want to take the time to thank our bid team for their drive and commitment when working with potential new clients; in this day and age, we must listen to our clients so that we can understand their particular customer needs, this simple philosophy gives us a core starting point when it comes to tailoring our services to meet precise requirements, which in turn ensures the maximum opportunity for success.



