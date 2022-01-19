New Osirium PAM capabilities deliver just-in-time access and built-in MFA to the market



Osirium (AIM: OSI.L), the UK’s leading Privileged Access Management (PAM) company, today announced a major new update to its PAM solution that brings a new level of protection for powerful administrator accounts with the release of Osirium PAM v8.0.



This new release focuses on two critical new and enhanced capabilities making it easier for businesses to adopt zero-trust security strategies: scheduled and approved access to administrator accounts, and built-in multi-factor authentication (MFA).



Zero-trust is a rapidly growing security model in many organisations. According to MarketsandResearch.com, “The global zero trust security market size is expected to reach USD 59.43 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2028”.



Osirium CEO and Co-Founder David Guyatt said, “Osirium has always focused on making PAM easier. At a time when more staff are working remotely than ever before, it’s critical that every IT leader prioritises both security of access and enabling teams to work with minimum delay.”



Pre-approval for Just-in-Time Privileged Access

Zero Trust Architectures cover a wide range of IT systems and capabilities. One of the most critical is removing implicit trust for users accessing privileged accounts. According to the Verizon Data Breach Incident Report 2021, Privilege Misuse is the most common factor in data breaches.



Osirium PAM minimises the risk of privilege misuse, as access to privileged accounts is only granted as and when needed and then removed as soon as access is no longer required; in line with best-practice recommendations from the National Cybersecurity Centre.



This release also builds on existing capabilities for requesting and approving privileged access by allowing access for a specific future time frame. For example, if an update needs to be applied overnight at a weekend, the access can be granted for that specific maintenance window rather than being open all weekend or requiring that a senior staff member is available to approve the request at the time it’s needed.



Built-in Multi-Factor Authentication.

Another key enhancement to further securing privileged access is the addition of built-in MFA. Osirium PAM v8.0 MFA is now available to all customers, even without an existing MFA provider in place. This enhances security and reduces cost and complexity.



Enhanced Usability and Security.

The release also sees significant improvements to the PAM user experience, making admin tasks faster and simpler, whilst enhancements have been made to the foundational database and virtual appliance platform delivering enriched security and ease of management.

More information about Osirium PAM v8.0 can be found at https://www.osirium.com/pam



Notes to Editors:

Osirium Technologies plc (AIM: OSI) is a leading UK-based cybersecurity software vendor delivering Privileged Access Management (PAM), Privileged Endpoint Management (PEM) and Osirium Automation solutions that are uniquely simple to deploy and maintain.

With privileged credentials involved in over 80% of security breaches, customers rely on Osirium PAM’s innovative technology to secure their critical infrastructure by controlling 3rd party access, protecting against insider threats, and demonstrating rigorous compliance. Osirium Automation delivers time and cost savings by automating complex, multi-system processes securely, allowing them to be delegated to Help Desk engineers or end-users and to free up specialist IT resources. The Osirium PEM solution balances security and productivity by removing risky local administrator rights from users, while at the same time allowing escalated privileges for specific applications.



Founded in 2008 and with its headquarters in Reading, UK, the Group was admitted to AIM in April 2016.



For further information please visit www.osirium.com.



Media enquiries:

Clare Shephard

clare.shephard@maillot-jaune.co.uk