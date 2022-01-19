Partnership expands Laiye’s Go-to-Market ecosystem strengthens EMEA foothold



LONDON AND PARIS, 19 January 2021 - LAIYE, Asia’s leading Intelligent Automation (IA) provider, today announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with globally-recognised IA expert IAC, combining market-leading automation expertise, servicing the 57% of companies that are exploring intelligent automation.



This initiative will provide a much-needed alternative for customers who invested early in legacy RPA players such as Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere and UiPath, and are failing to see ROI.



Together, Laiye and IAC aim to become the strongest capable service partner in the Europe Middle East and Africa region(EMEA), bringing advanced solutions to the intelligent robotic process automation (RPA), intelligent document processing (IDP) and conversational chatbots markets. Laiye already serves one out of five Fortune 500 companies, including European-headquartered customers including Porsche, Johnson & Johnson, and LVMH.



The partnership will help unshackle businesses from the constraints and bulky integrations of the ‘Big Three’, without forcing them to rip and replace existing solutions. With Laiye, they can realise a greater return on investment than historic RPA solutions, by linking traditional automation with smart Artificial Intelligence capabilities that optimise their business processes as they continue the journey to Hyper Intelligent Automation.



Neil Parker, General Manager EMEA, at Laiye, commented: “Intelligent automation enables any size organization to fuel its digital transformation. Europe is rich in opportunity and growth, and working with IAC helps us serve this dynamic and fast-growing market and industrialize AI, cognitive, and RPA capabilities. We look forward to working together.”



Fresh off the back of Laiye’s $50 million commitment to EMEA growth, and the launch of its UK operations, the partnership underlines the company’s desire to bring IA to the continent. Laiye and IAC’s collaboration will cover resell for France, Spain, Italy and Portugal as well as the Middle East. In addition as one of a growing number of highly certified professional services and implemented partners they have global reach under this landmark agreement.



With more than 20 years of experience, IAC is a team of recognised global experts and pioneers, specialising in delivering outcomes by implementing best-in-class use cases to guarantee a smooth IA journey.



Olivier Gomez, Co-Founder and CEO at IAC, commented “At IAC we focus above all on disrupting time to value for our clients and improving ROI. This is why we are looking forward to partnering with Laiye and their very powerful portfolio including AstraZeneca, Roche and more, to build on its expertise and better service our shared customers.”



With more than 20 years of experience, IAC effectively industrializes Intelligent Automation (IA) maximizing companies' ROI around the world by simplifying their process cycle and reducing drastically their time to value. The company implements best-in-class use cases supported by an unmatched factory model with global delivery capabilities in premium shore locations to guarantee every business a smooth Intelligent Automation (IA) journey from start to finish.



Laiye was founded in 2015 by two Ivy League graduates, and in 2021 announced its Series C+ funding round, with a $50M injection. Laiye operates via a global team across Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its Intelligent Automation solutions are in use at enterprise customers in the insurance, communications, electric power, finance, retail, and healthcare industries to build end-to-end automation solutions.



Laiye has rich experience in RPA and AI and helps businesses and people realise their full potential by optimising the human-machine collaborative alliance with sophisticated, dynamic, productivity-enhancing digital, low-code "workforce solutions." Laiye delivers the deepest, most advanced AI/RPA/NLP solutions to help businesses become more efficient, effective, agile, and successful. And it frees people to focus on meaningful, innovative, mission-critical initiatives.



Core technologies include robotic process automation (RPA), process mining, natural language processing (NLP), conversational intelligence, text recognition, and image recognition. Learn more at laiye.com/en.



