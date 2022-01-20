Interior trends and colour predictions for 2022 bring together our competing desires for comforting familiarity and joyful adventure. To be more expressive and emotional, as we reconnect with a world that felt closed to us last year, and a time to make bolder colour choices, embrace more patterns and mix up our styles if it makes us happy! Sustainability also continues to be at the forefront of people’s minds as we decorate our homes this year. Harvey Maria is seeing the following flooring trends begin to emerge which reflects these themes.



Chequerboard Pattern

Chequerboard and check is a massive trend for 2022. Harvey Maria has an unrivalled selection of plain coloured floor tiles that can be used to create all chequerboard patterns - everything goes this year and we are seeing fabulous schemes that go way beyond the classic black & white. Our Check and Dovetail designs work this trend in slightly smaller spaces, and can also be used to create and define ‘Spaces to escape’ such as Book Nooks, or to inject some Luxe into a small laundry or utility area.



Stylish Sustainability

We are really proud that the Harvey Maria MSeries collection is recognised for its low impact on the environment in all aspects - production process, product composition, emissions & indoor air quality and sustainable construction. These hand-crafted designs with ultra-realistic wood grain emboss and a unique matt finish, means that they look and feel like real wood, but are massively practical and durable. The whole collection reflects the trend of adding organic, textured materials into our homes and Harvey Maria is really seeing growth in their Herringbone and parquet collections.



Colour Positivity

Decorating with joyful colours from pastels to brights are all predicted to be big in 2022. Terracotta, Berry and warm, baked earth tones that imbue a sense of cosiness are here to stay, as are natural neutrals - stones, greens, browns & hints of yellow.



Harvey Maria has just launched a stylish new collection - Parquet 2.0 designed in collaboration with Neisha Crosland. This brand new series of colourways celebrate the stylish geometric pattern, and introduces a contemporary palette with a reversed pattern. Parquet 2.0 is the perfect blend of classic design and modern practicality, creating a chic, playful feel in both modern and traditional interiors. The new collection comes in six colourways - Chalkboard, College Blue, Pavestone and Washed Blue. Finally Hunter Green and Claystone are limited edition colours and will be available by special order only.



Harvey Maria has been creating unique luxury vinyl tiles for over 25 years. All designs are incredibly durable and easy to maintain, providing a waterproof and slip resistant finish. Their floors work beautifully in busy homes & demanding commercial spaces alike. To order samples & for more details please visit harveymaria.com





…………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

Press Office

For high res images, full tile samples &

further information please contact

Lucy Tunstall or Summer Gibson

E: lucy@harveymaria.com / summer@harveymaria.com

T: 0330 330 1231 or 07986 460730

W: harveymaria.com