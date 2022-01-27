Managed SD-WAN & SASE Leader Fortifies Partner-Led Go-to-Market Strategy with Investments in New Solutions and Support to Boost Channel Growth



SAN MATEO, CALIF. – January 27, 2022 – Aryaka®, the leader in fully managed SD-WAN and SASE, announced today the launch of its Accelerate Global Partner Program, which unifies the company’s partner-led go-to-market strategy under a single comprehensive program for channel partners of all types worldwide. The new program empowers them to tap into an expanded revenue opportunity made possible by Aryaka’s new all-in-one SD-WAN and secure access service edge (SASE) solutions packaged and priced for businesses of all sizes.



“Strong channel partnerships have been part of Aryaka’s success from day one,” said Ian McEwan chief revenue officer at Aryaka. “With the launch of the Aryaka Accelerate Global Partner Program, we’re putting a stake in the ground as a partner-led organization with the breakthrough solutions, simplified packaging and go-to-market alignment they need to seize the rising revenue opportunity in secure cloud-first networks and fast-track their business growth.”



The global launch builds on the November 1, 2021, introduction of the Aryaka Accelerate Agent Partner Program for commission-based sales agents and technology services brokerages (TSBs) by extending benefits tailored to match partner business strategies across North America; Europe, Africa and the Middle East (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific (APAC). These include margin-based value-added resellers (VARs), managed services providers (MSPs) and IT distributors; white-label service providers and systems integrators (SIs); and IT marketplaces and strategic alliances.



The Aryaka Accelerate Global Partner Program begins with a top-down commitment to the channel that has enabled innovations and resources with partners in mind, including:



-Expanded Channel Team – Aryaka has added highly experienced channel specialists to its team, including new leaders Craig Patterson, channel chief and vice president of sales – Americas, and Ed Pearce, national channel director – North America. They join Rich Farbman, regional vice president – Americas, and Lisette Sens, vice president of channel sales – International.



-Increased Total Addressable Market (TAM) – Aryaka’s new all-in-one SD-WAN and SASE services are based on the company’s new, industry-leading FlexCore™ technology that combines Layer 2 and 3 networking, enabling partners to deliver services optimized for performance or cost. This flexibility also expands the total addressable market for Aryaka’s services to include businesses of all sizes – from global enterprises to regional small and medium businesses (SMBs).



-Simplified Packaging and Pricing – Ayaka’s new SmartConnect EZ + SmartConnect Pro and Prime EZ solutions are easy to quote, sell and consume with “T-shirt” sized pricing and standard service tiers, speeding time to revenue for partners.



-New Co-managed Network Option – Aryaka’s new AppAssure™ application enables VAR, MSP and white-label partners with the network visibility required to co-manage their clients’ networks, increasing their value and wallet share.



-Last-Mile Services Revenue – Uniquely, Aryaka can offer its network-as-a-service solution with the last-mile connections included, offering partners an additional revenue opportunity.



-Training and Certification – Aryaka has a self-paced, online training program for sales and technical competencies. An updated certification program for the new solutions will be rolled out in 2022.



-Sales and Marketing Alignment – As a channel-led company, Aryaka works in lockstep with partners to align and enable sales and marketing activities, such as strategic account mapping, marketing resources, co-investment in co-marketing and co-selling, and all-new account-based sales and marketing programs to generate leads for qualified partners.



-Lucrative Incentives – Aryaka offers a range of sales incentives tailored to partner types, such as commission multipliers and increased margin opportunities.



-Customer Success – In addition to two levels of expert support, Aryaka provides customer success managers (CSMs) devoted to retaining and growing partners’ accounts.



“Aryaka has made good on its promises to invest in a partner-led strategy by introducing SD-WAN and SASE solutions that are easy for partners to sell,” said Craig Patterson, channel chief and vice president of sales – Americas. “With the launch of the Aryaka Accelerate Global Partner Program, we’re now wrapping that with alignment, enablement, incentives and support resources to drive success for agents, VARs and MSPs worldwide.”



"Aryaka's success in EMEA and APAC has always been driven by a mutually beneficial, partner-led approach,” Lisette Sens, vice president of channel sales – International. “We're delighted to continue the great work we've done in EMEA and APAC by extending the Aryaka Accelerate Global Partner Program to supplement our all-in-one SD-WAN and SASE offerings with additional investment into training, alignment and incentives."



Supporting Quotes:



Ted Schuman, CEO, PlanetOne:

“SD-WAN and SASE represent tremendous business opportunities for PlanetOne and our channel partners. There is so much to be excited about with Aryaka—new solutions and leadership, an award-winning channel program, incentives and a strong value proposition. The opportunity is real and we’re all in.”



John DeLozier, President, Intelisys, a ScanSource Company:

“At Intelisys we take tremendous pride in partnering with pioneering solution providers that are in tune with current and future demands of business customers. The new Aryaka Accelerate Global Partner Program includes simplified packaging and pricing that resonates with Intelisys Sales Partners selling innovative SD-WAN and SASE solutions. These Sales Partners consistently ask us to reduce complexities and make it simple to do business, and that’s exactly what this program accomplishes. This is a great example of how Sales Partners selling Aryaka solutions can capitalize on growth market opportunities and grow their revenue.”



Rolf Bachmann, Head of Network Solutions Business Development, Controlware GmbH

"Aryaka gives us the ability to serve our customers with a customized offering for Managed SD-WAN or Managed SASE including connectivity services. In doing so, Aryaka sets new standards in performance, agility and flexibility."



Paul Glass, Co-Founder, CEO – Nexion Group Ltd.

“In a booming cloud market, Nexion was appointed as Aryaka’s principal partner across Australia and New Zealand to drive the direct and channel adoption of Global SD-WAN and SASE solutions. It has been a new – first-of-its-kind, multicountry partnership that has provided extensive capacity for technical and global channel resources, on the back of proven local skills combined with an extensive global backing. The solution is perfect for adoption by large resellers, and our passionate and driven team are committed to the growth and global expansion that this partnership allows, to bring these companies unrestricted access to anywhere in the world.”



About Aryaka

Aryaka, the Cloud-First WAN and SASE company, and a Gartner “Voice of the Customer” leader, makes it easy for enterprises to consume network and network security solutions delivered as-a-service for a variety of modern deployments. Aryaka uniquely combines innovative SD-WAN and security technology with a global network and a managed service approach to offer the industry’s best customer and application experience. The company’s customers include hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100.



