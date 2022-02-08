We understand the challenges and demands contact centres face and the need for flexible technology solutions to help our customers

Minneapolis, MN – Calabrio, the customer experience intelligence company, today announced that Calabrio ONE, the workforce engagement management suite, has been named a Leading product based on its high customer satisfaction scores, quality of support and “likeliness to recommend” ratings from real users on G2, the world’s largest tech solutions review site.



Calabrio ONE achieved high satisfaction ratings on the Report for Contact Centre Workforce by receiving positive reviews from verified users. Over 90% of users rated Calabrio ONE 4 out of 5 stars or higher and Calabrio equally earned the highest user adoption rating in the category.



“We care about our customers and their success,” said Tom Goodmanson, CEO and president of Calabrio. “That is why we created Calabrio ONE. We understand the challenges and demands contact centres face and the need for flexible technology solutions to help our customers achieve the outcomes that matter most to their business. We are thrilled that the Calabrio ONE suite was named a Leader in the Winter 2022 G2 Report for Contact Centre Workforce Software. We look forward to continuing to innovate and provide the tools and workforce optimisation and engagement technology necessary to improve both the customer and agent experience.”



Read the reviews from real users here.



Some of the G2 report highlights include outstanding customer satisfaction scores:

- 89% - Quality of Support. 4 points above the industry average on G2

- 89% - Ease of Use. Compared with the industry average score on G2 of 86%

- 86% - Ease of Administration. 3 points above the average G2 score

Highest rated features include:

- 94% - Shift Scheduling. Compared with the category average of 90%

- 92% - Performance Analysis. Compared with the category average of 90%

- 92% - Forecasting. Compared with the category average of 86%



“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”



Learn more about why users love Calabrio!



About G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.



About Calabrio

Calabrio is the customer experience intelligence company that empowers organisations to enrich human interactions. Through AI-driven analytics, Calabrio uncovers customer behaviour and sentiment and derives compelling insights from the contact centre. Organisations choose Calabrio for its ability to understand customer needs and the overall experience it provides, from implementation to ongoing support. Find more at calabrio.com and follow @Calabrio on Twitter.



Calabrio, Calabrio ONE and the Calabrio logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Calabrio, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.



Media Contact

Mary Phillips

PR Artistry

Tel: +44 1491 845553

mary@pra-ltd.co.uk