London, UK – February 9th, 2022 - Generis, the creator of CARA™, the data and content management platform that helps companies in regulated industries transform their complex business processes, has announced another high-profile appointment in Bart Vervoort, who has joins as Head of Sales to build on soaring CARA™ momentum across EMEA.



Based in Maastricht in the Netherlands, Bart will spearhead a new wave of CARA growth across Europe in sectors ranging from Manufacturing & Automotive to Financial Services & Government, as well as additional Life Sciences growth in Benelux & the Nordics.



Bart has an impressive history in European business development for content management companies specialising in regulated industries for over 10 years. He joins Generis from Morae Global where he was Senior Commercial Director for EMEA. Before that, he was Senior Sales Manager for Life Sciences in EMEA at AdLib Software. Previous positions have spanned other large validated corporations within EMEA in the enterprise information management (EIM) space, where Bart is also a Certified Information Professional (CIP).



Bart first entered talks with Generis about a year ago and, despite being courted by larger rivals, he deliberately chose Generis - believing the company to be more agile, dynamic and futureproof in its approach than anyone else in the market.



“I’ve been dealing with companies in regulated industries for a long time now and have come to the same conclusions as Generis – that the future of content management will be data driven,” Bart said. “Whether a company is in life sciences, the automotive industry, or any other validated market, the data challenges are the same – not just to adhere to regulations, but also to be faster, more dynamic and more efficient, empowered by seamlessly-connected digital solutions rather than islands of separately-maintained silos. This is where my interest lies, and where Generis stands out.”



Of CARA’s potential across EMEA, Bart added, “The scope for entire enterprises to transform themselves digitally is immense, and the urgency to do this has been intensified by the pandemic. Now, everyone needs the tools to work productively from anywhere - securely and in full compliance. Generis can only benefit from this trend. CARA for Life Science has already seen impressive growth, but there are numerous sectors outside of pharma that promise to be a major source of sales activity now. The Generis mantra – of basing multiple applications and use cases on the same cloud-based platform and data/content lake – resonates widely.



“Improving processes through streamlined data use and smoother connections between departments and sources globally has become a clear priority, and I believe I am a great match for Generis – both because they’re doing things differently to achieve this, and because they’re still of a sufficiently modest size that I can have an influence. But the company certainly doesn’t stand still: when I first started talking to Generis 12 months ago they employed about 45 people – the business has almost doubled in size since then, and that’s been during a pandemic.”



Commenting on the company’s latest major talent coup, James Kelleher, CEO and founder of Generis, said, “We’re beyond thrilled to welcome Bart to our senior EMEA business development team. His experience and mind-set couldn’t be better suited to Generis, and together we’re excited to see what the next year has in store.”



Bart’s appointment comes hot on the heels of the announcement of Mark Willoughby, Generis’s new Head of Life Sciences, last month.



About Generis

Generis is the creator of CARA™, a data and content management platform that helps companies in regulated industries, like Life Sciences, transform their complex business processes.



Eight of the top 10 global life sciences companies rely on Generis for critical data and content management, including AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Biogen, Gilead, Bayer, Pfizer, and Merck KGaA.



Today Generis serves more than half a million users worldwide, across use cases ranging from Regulatory, Quality, Clinical & Legal to Safety. More at generiscorp.com



