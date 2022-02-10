Preferred automation provider of 1 in 5 global Fortune 500 sets out clear path to next-generation automation



LONDON, 10 February 2022 - Today Laiye, Asia’s leading Intelligent Automation provider, has announced the release of its ebook “The Rise of Intelligent Automation”.



The company, which announced its expansion in EMEA and its commitment of $50 million to the region in late 2021, is taking aim at the changing automation market. With this new report, Laiye addresses the long-standing confusion about Robotic Process Automation (RPA); in an environment where few legacy RPA providers dominate the scene, Laiye brings to light the extended capabilities of Intelligent Automation, an evolutionary step further from other solutions.



The differentiation comes from the integration of Artificial Intelligence from the start, as opposed to the ad hoc integrations of AI capabilities which is the norm. This means that deployment is much faster, so businesses can get real value sooner. In addition, Intelligent Automation eliminates the need for complex and bulky API integrations, as it is much easier to tie in with the existing enterprise software.



Some enterprises are still to embark on their automation journey, and need a trustworthy, low-risk solution which guarantees results. Others yet have already invested in RPA solutions but are failing to see the promised ROI and many are ready to look further into the possibilities of intelligent automation. This ebook is for all of them, tracing a path towards the next-generation automation they need to see increased efficiency and decreased operational costs.



The ebook comprises three sections:



RPA: An overview

This section details the history and evolution of RPA, and how the rush to digitise business processes came at the cost of wider business goals, due to legacy RPA lacking the intelligence and integration to support complex decisions.



Intelligent Automation in the four key sectors

Laiye examines the main challenges of four sectors: Healthcare, Insurance, Retail and Legal sectors. It then addresses these challenges proving that the shift to Intelligent Automation can help overcome them and add value to the business.



Five steps to fix business automation

An easy guide to starting the journey to better automation, with five priorities which help businesses pinpoint and enhance business operations,processes, products and services.





About Laiye

Laiye was founded in 2015 by two Ivy League graduates, and in 2021 announced its Series C+ funding round, with a $50M injection. Laiye operates via a global team across Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its Intelligent Automation solutions are in use at enterprise customers in the insurance, communications, electric power, finance, retail, and healthcare industries to build end-to-end automation solutions.



Laiye is the leading Intelligent Automation provider for one out of five global Fortune 500 companies. Its advanced AI-native solutions help businesses and people realise their full potential by optimising the human-machine collaborative alliance with sophisticated, dynamic, low-code "future workforce solutions." Laiye enhances productivity with the most advanced NLP and Intelligent Data Processing solutions to help businesses become more efficient, effective, agile, and successful. And it frees people to focus on meaningful, innovative, mission-critical initiatives.



Core technologies include robotic process automation (RPA), process mining, natural language processing (NLP), conversational intelligence, text recognition, and image recognition. Learn more at www.laiye.com/en.



UK Media Contacts:

Positive

Ines Mitsou

+44 (0)773 313 4110

imitsou@positivemarketing.com