London, U.K. — 9th Feb, 2022 Exterro, the industry’s first provider of Legal GRC software which unifies e-discovery, digital forensics and data privacy to drive successful, defensible outcomes for in-house legal, IT teams, privacy and law enforcement worldwide, today announced plans to open new offices in Covent Garden in the heart of Central London. The move strengthens the company’s market reach and global footprint, while solidifying Exterro’s position as the leader in Legal GRC and marks yet another milestone for the legal-technology provider as it plans a potential future IPO.



Exterro will also open a new office in Frisco in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas. The new offices provide Exterro with customised space where the company can enhance its understanding of customer pain points and questions through in-person meetings, immersive training or guided, hands-on time with the technology. These additional locations bring the company’s total international locations to nine, including company headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon; an R&D center in Tamil Nadu, India; and offices in the US, UK, Germany, and India.



Exterro’s Legal GRC software is used by a fast-expanding roster of global clients, including major corporations and government agencies, to orchestrate end-to-end e-discovery, compliance and data privacy activities. The company currently has more than 3,000 customers and over 500 staff worldwide.



Bobby Balachandran, CEO of Exterro, said “Customer intimacy is a key element of our company strategy. With these new offices, we’re opening the door to getting to know our customers on a

personal level, which in turn, helps us understand their challenges and daily duties. Expanding the opportunity for more of our customers to spend productive time with us in-person not only enhances their understanding of Exterro, but also allows them to exchange ideas with us that feed back into the development of our product suite."



The new offices have been carefully chosen to offer high quality, easily accessible environments that are attractive destinations for staff and clients. The contemporary spaces are not only ideal for collaborative working, but also for hosting business and social events as people once again become comfortable with in-person experiences.



Customers will be able to train with Exterro’s software applications in an interactive setting, meet the people behind the technology, and understand how Exterro’s commitment to customer success underpins the evolving and multi-faceted demands of its Legal GRC platform. Perhaps most importantly, just as customers will learn about Exterro, so too will Exterro learn from its customers – finetuning current products based on customer feedback to better service their needs.



Balachandran concluded, “The move also allows us to reach out to specific, core groups of our stakeholders and invite them in. For example, a law enforcement officer can learn how to achieve better results using our FTK technology through hands-on experiences. Training for FTK Imager, for example, will teach them how to better manage the flow of data and digital evidence while reducing risk. These spaces are intended to show our customers in deeds, as well as words, that they are an integral part of everything we are trying to achieve.”





Exterro empowers the world’s largest organisations, law firms and Government agencies to proactively and defensibly manage their Legal Governance, Risk and Compliance (Legal GRC) requirements.



Exterro’s Legal GRC software is the only comprehensive platform that automates the complex interconnections of legal operations, digital forensics, data privacy, and cybersecurity compliance.



Thousands of legal teams, IT leaders and investigators around the world trust our integrated Legal GRC platform to manage their risks and drive successful outcomes at a lower cost. For more information, visit exterro.com



