Leading UK mobile phone and gadget insurers, loveit coverit, have launched an all-new travel insurance product as part of their partnership with AXA. This expansion offers comprehensive, affordable insurance for single and multi-trip cover, all handled by their experienced UK-based customer service team.



The new service allows customers to seamlessly quote for and purchase annual multi-trip cover or single trip cover online. Through loveit coverit’s integrated online calculator, users can customise their policy to suit their needs – only paying for the cover they want for their holiday. This guarantees that no matter the reason for the trip – be it business or pleasure – each loveit coverit customer can get the peace of mind they need to feel protected.



Standard cover includes protection against cancellation up to £5,000 per person, medical cover up to £15 million, sports cover and much more. Customers will also have access to loveit coverit’s 24/7 helpline throughout their trip, manned by a dedicated UK-based support team. The team is on-hand to deal with crisis calls, medical emergencies and to offer advice relating to a policy.



Customers also have a choice of three separate policy tiers – including Essential, Plus and Premium – to help them get the best cover for their requirements.



Policies through loveit coverit offer comprehensive cover for COVID-19 related claims, with protections against contracting the virus and hospitalisation whilst abroad.



With a background in mobile phone and gadget insurance, loveit coverit also offers packaged discounts as part of the new service. Customers will be able to include devices as part of their travel insurance policy, benefiting from the company’s experience and expertise in the market, and enjoying lower rates than if the products are bought separately.



On the marriage of travel insurance and gadget insurance, Toby Stubbington, Manging Director of loveit coverit said:



“Over the last five years, we have worked tirelessly to be seen as one of the best phone and gadget insurers in the UK market. With our focus on providing affordable cover to everyone, and a seamless online experience for purchase and claims handling, we have achieved our goals.”



“With our travel insurance product, we want to bring the same level of digital integration and detail to customers, balancing quick, easy digital journeys with a quality product and customer service to be proud of. This is an incredibly exciting development for the loveit coverit brand, and I’m delighted to see it come to fruition.”



Despite the challenges presented to the travel industry by COVID-19, loveit coverit are ready to support customers on their journeys. The business’ focus on quality cover and care, rather than simply price, is a big factor in their decision to launch to the world.



Regarding the issue of COVID-19, Toby Stubbington says:



“With travel starting to re-emerge from the shadows, everyone at loveit coverit is excited to support our customers on their journeys, offering the reassurance and comfort of a trusted insurance partner. Despite some perceived challenges, we’re confident that travel will return en masse, and we’re primed to help customers make the best decisions for their holiday cover in 2022.”



He continued, “As an insurer with a strong focus on quality over price, we know that the needs of the consumer have shifted due to COVID. It’s no longer a race to the bottom on cost. Whilst we’re proud to offer many affordable options, we know that what customers really want is a dedicated team to offer maximum peace of mind – which is precisely why we exist.”



About loveit coverit



Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, loveit coverit is a trading name of Pier Insurance Managed Services. Providing mobile phone and gadget insurance for 30 years, the company has insured in excess of 1 million devices to date and all claims are handled by their UK based, in-house team.



Media contact



Better Agency

Dan Beal

Dan@betteragency.co.uk

www.betteragency.co.uk