Leading the Industry with High Performance xHaul across 4G/5G and IP Networks



RICHARDSON, Texas – February 17, 2022 - HFR Networks Inc., leading the industry with intelligent xHaul RAN Transport and Edge Access solutions, today announced that its Time Sensitive Networking Transport solution was recognized among the best by the 2022 Lightwave Innovation Reviews. An esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the optical communications community recognized HFR Networks as a high-scoring honoree.



“On behalf of the Lightwave Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate HFR Networks on their high-scoring honoree status,” said Lightwave Associate Publisher and Editorial Director, Stephen Hardy. “This competitive program allows Lightwave to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the optical communications community this year.”



In today’s competitive market, operators are concerned with making the most economical and efficient use of their fiber investments, in addition to gaining rapid time to market using all available assets. By optimizing the existing fiber infrastructure, HFR Networks’ solutions deliver an alternative to laying additional fiber infrastructure, which is expensive and time consuming. HFR Networks solves the many challenges associated with today’s large-scale 5G rollouts, while seamlessly converging to maximize services (4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, IP and Ethernet) over common infrastructure investments.



HFR Networks’ flexiHaul M6424 TSN-based Switch augmented with Smart Tunable Optics and xWave Optics delivers operators valuable performance advantages and flexibility. An open, standards-based, vendor-agnostic solution that enables interoperability across leading 3rd party RAN suppliers, the flexiHaul M6424 provides superior economics for xHaul services, while also providing critical 5G-compliant timing distribution.



“HFR Networks is thrilled to be recognized for our innovations over the last two consecutive years by Lightwave. HFR Networks received the highest score Lightwave assigns,” stated Paul Crann, CEO, HFR Networks. “This honor is a testament to how HFR Networks continues to lead the industry for RAN transport solutions by combining the best in packet TSN-based switching with state-of-the-art optics to deliver for our customers.”



About Lightwave

Through our integrated media portfolio, Lightwave delivers content focused on fiber optics and optoelectronics, the technologies that enable the growth, integration and improved performance of voice, data and video communications networks and services. Our experienced editorial team provides trusted technology, application and market insights to corporate executives, department heads, project managers, network engineers and technical managers at equipment suppliers, service providers and major end-user organizations. Our unique ability to inform our audience’s business-critical decisions is based in our 35+ year relationship with the entire optical community— technology vendors, communications carriers and major enterprises—and our recognition of the interplay among its members.



About HFR Networks:

HFR Networks, Inc. is leading the industry with our flexiHaul portfolio of intelligent xHaul RAN Transport and Edge Access solutions. We solve today’s most critical RAN transport demands, especially when fiber is constrained for fronthaul or backhaul applications. Our solutions have optimized economics for this segment of the network, while also delivering high performance, simplified operations, interoperability across wireless technologies, and a diverse ecosystem of 3rd party RAN suppliers. HFR Networks' technological leadership helps customers to lower costs for 4G/LTE operations, while also accelerating new 5G and Ethernet services. We enable advanced mobile networks by utilizing nanosecond timing to connect radios using CPRI and eCPRI, within both traditional and cloud-based mobile architectures. For more information, visit www.hfrnetworks.com.



###



For more information, contact:

HFR Networks

Kelly Friedland, Director of Marketing

+1 781-640-4864

Kelly.friedland@hfrnetworks.com