Ageas UK announces coretech pioneer EIS will deliver a once in a generation acceleration in digital capability, enabling Ageas to fulfil its digital ambition.



LONDON, UK AND SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF. - 22 February 2022 - Ageas, one of the UK’s leading motor and home insurers, announced today that it has appointed EIS, a core and digital platform provider for insurers, to support its digital business transformation programme. This programme will provide the step-change for Ageas to fulfil its digital ambition, with an infrastructure that will allow the business to operate in a fast, simple, and agile way, ultimately fuelling its standout capabilities in proposition development, underwriting and pricing.



The benefits of the new platform will also allow Ageas to build tailored insurance solutions at pace for brokers and to simplify insurance for its customers, providing end-to-end digital-first experiences including the ability to seamlessly self-serve.



Caroline King, Customer Operations Director at Ageas UK said: “In what is our largest infrastructure investment in the business to date, this digital transformation programme will power us to the next level of digitally-enabled insurers. By investing in the best the market has to offer, like this flexible EIS platform, we are unlocking significant capability that will allow us to offer standout solutions for our brokers and customers with an ambition to deliver brilliant service where it matters.”



Ageas is embarking on a transformation programme that will result in a cutting-edge digital ecosystem, leveraging market leading processes and technology. This programme includes the delivery of a new insurance technology platform that’s cloud-enabled, open, and compatible with microservices and API stacks.



Once implemented, the architecture will be the foundation of Ageas’s digitalisation process. To maintain agility and support brokers’ and customers’ evolving needs, EIS provides an intuitive, highly configurable, rules-based platform for underwriting and new product innovation, while managing cost efficiencies for ongoing maintenance and support.



To create a seamless customer experience Ageas will be deploying the EIS platform’s fully integrated applications, PolicyCore®, BillingCore®, CustomerCore™, CustomerCore CEM™ and EIS DXP® gaining end-to-end business capabilities that support digital enablement at every touchpoint. The applications are accessed via EIS CloudCore, EIS’ software-as-a service platform.



“It’s fantastic to know we are helping Ageas cement its place as one of the UK’s leading personal lines insurers through the reinvention of the customer journey” explained Alec Miloslavsky, EIS CEO. “Ageas has recognised that for insurers to thrive in this digital-first world, they need to accelerate their digital transformation projects to deliver a proactive, omnichannel experience that their brokers and customers are looking for and we’re delighted to be joining Ageas on this journey.”



1. Coretech is a new and emerging category of insurance software that is designed to support an insurance future that is customer focused. Because coretech mirrors the next-generation architecture of insurtech, it’s fully open to the digital ecosystem to ease integrations and operate in real-time. It also offers the deep functionality and enterprise scalability of modern insurance core systems. Coretech allows insurers to take greater advantage of insurtech and data partners to deliver value to business partners and customers.



Ageas is one of the largest General Insurers in the United Kingdom, providing motor and home insurance to over four million customers. With a focus on Personal lines insurance distributed through brokers and aggregators, Ageas was voted by the industry as "Personal Lines Insurer of the Year 2021" at both the British Insurance Awards and the Insurance Times Awards.



EIS is an insurance software company, headquartered in San Francisco, that enables leading insurers to innovate and operate like a tech company: fast, simple, agile. Founded in 2008, EIS provides a platform for high-velocity insurance. This open, flexible platform of core systems and digital solutions enables insurers to accelerate and scale innovation, launch products faster, deliver new revenue channels, and create new insurance experiences for customers.



