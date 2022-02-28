we are solving enterprise class problems, and supporting customers wishing to adopt a software-defined approach

LONDON, UK - February 28th 2022: Define Tech, an independent software vendor (ISV) focused on open source Cloud has teamed up with SoftIron, a leader in enterprise-class Ceph solutions and support to deliver optimal Ceph performance for private cloud customers.



Define Tech and SoftIron formalised their partnership in early 2021, with Define Tech becoming one of the first members of the SoftIron+Co Partner program – a community of elite technology partners with vast industry experience and knowledge focused on enabling open source for the enterprise.



As a global provider of enterprise class, open source powered Cloud infrastructure – Define Tech already leverages Ceph as the storage backbone to its Openstack based offering - LMX Cloud. As a leading scale-out storage solution, Ceph is designed to address the object, block, and file storage needs of customers adopting an open source approach.



SoftIron has designed and built their range of HyperDrive® storage solutions specifically for Ceph, focusing on ultra efficient, high performance outcomes with seamless interoperability. Their unique “task-specific” approach transforms the Ceph experience, simplifying management and maintenance activities, typical pain points for operators.



As a member of the SoftIron+Co Partner Program, Define Tech can offer its LMX Cloud customers the complete portfolio of HyperDrive storage solutions, enhancing storage performance, power efficiency, and further simplifying the management of storage resources. Additionally, Define Tech is now equipped with expert Ceph support capabilities enabling customers to easily migrate existing Ceph storage into LMX Cloud seamlessly via SoftIron's HyperSafe™ service.



“By aligning LMX Cloud and SoftIron solutions, collectively we are solving enterprise class problems, and supporting customers wishing to adopt a software-defined approach. Our combined solutions and expertise enables our customers’ operations teams to focus on the projects and services that their businesses rely on rather than system administration” comments Phil Crocker, Vice President of Business Development & Channel at SoftIron.



“With data sovereignty playing an ever-increasing role in IT decision making, we’re seeing more and more customers make the move back from public cloud. Customers are recognising ‘Open Source’ as an attractive alternative to the ‘Big’ Cloud providers. We’re very excited by our growing relationship with SoftIron - as the only company in the world that has optimised their entire storage business around open source Ceph, SoftIron is the obvious choice to help us deliver autonomous, intelligent infrastructure edge-to-edge” added David Power, CTO Define Tech Ltd.



To find out more about transitioning to a cloud-native infrastructure built on Ceph storage, visit www.define-technology.com/ceph and www.softiron.com. To discuss our Ceph storage offering in more detail with a member of the Define Tech team, you can request a call-back here.



About Define Tech Ltd.

Define Tech is a global provider of cloud technology solutions, with capabilities and expertise across the entire IT supply chain. The ISV is focused on helping companies design and implement their desired technology strategy, by coupling the right software, cloud, and storage solutions at the right price, while managing and optimising the wider software estate. For more information on Define Tech, visit www.define-technology.com



About SoftIron®

SoftIron® is the world leader in task-specific appliances for scale-out data centre solutions. Their superior, purpose-built hardware is designed, developed, and manufactured in-house. They are the only manufacturer to offer auditable provenance through the product lifecycle. SoftIron’s HyperDrive® software-defined enterprise storage portfolio runs at wire-speed and is custom-designed to optimise Ceph. SoftIron simplifies the deployment of open source based architectures by delivering an enterprise class user experience yet free from software and hardware lock-in. For more information, visit www.SoftIron.com.