Intelligent Automation market’s new entrant attracts new talent from rivals



LONDON, 23 February 2022 - Laiye, Asia’s leading Intelligent Automation (IA) provider, today announced significant hires across Europe as part of its continued $50 million commitment to expand in Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA).



Many of the new joiners have arrived after working at the first-generation of AI players and moved to Laiye after appreciating the company’s mission to transform one of the hottest marketplaces in tech.



Newcomer Laiye, whose AI-native technology is disrupting the Interactive Data Processing (IDP) and Robot Process Automation (RPA) market segments, has recruited senior management to lead sales and consulting teams in the UK, Spain and Portugal and the German-speaking DACH region.



The new team will develop Laiye’s presence in the market, persuading legacy RPA customers to deploy intelligent automation and chatbot solutions to continually improve processes and document workflows.



Amongst the new members of the team are industry veterans such as:



-Hans Griesbacher, Sales Director for Germany & the DACH Region, a former Director at UI Path, who joins from intelligent RPA firm Digital Workforce Service.

-Mate Krantz, EMEA South Sales who joins from low-code automation provider Bizagi, with specific expertise in FSI and Insurance.

-RJ Hasan, UK Sales, formerly of Microsoft and IBM, who joins from risk and compliance AI firm AppZen.



Commenting on the appointments, Neil Parker, head of EMEA sales at Laiye, said: “Laiye is making waves. We’re delighted to welcome onboard highly experienced talent from our European competitors, as we supercharge our EMEA operations. These new hires will catalyse Laiye's mission to reinvent digital business transformation across Europe. With the latest Laiye AI-driven tech in their hands this ‘A-team’ will help European businesses leverage chatbot and automation capabilities throughout the enterprise to reach their optimal potential.”



The personnel push marks the latest landmark move Laiye has made in EMEA. since the announcement of its $50 million commitment to the region. Laiye launched its UK operations, and formed a partnership with globally-recognised IA expert IAC, to become the strongest capable service partner for intelligent automation in Europe.



About Laiye

Laiye was founded in 2015 by two Ivy League graduates, and in 2021 announced its Series C+ funding round, with a $50M injection. Laiye operates via a global team across Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its Intelligent Automation solutions are in use at enterprise customers in the insurance, communications, electric power, finance, retail, and healthcare industries to build end-to-end automation solutions.



Laiye has rich experience in intelligent automation, AI and helps businesses and people realise their full potential by optimising the human-machine collaborative alliance with sophisticated, dynamic, productivity-enhancing digital, low-code "workforce solutions." Laiye delivers the deepest, most advanced AI/RPA/NLP solutions to help businesses become more efficient, effective, agile, and successful. And it frees people to focus on meaningful, innovative, mission-critical initiatives.



Core technologies include robotic process automation (RPA), process mining, natural language processing (NLP), conversational intelligence, text recognition, and image recognition. Learn more at www.laiye.com/en.



UK Media Contacts:

Positive

Ines Mitsou

+44 (0)773 313 4110

imitsou@positivemarketing.com