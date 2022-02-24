The UK continues to drive innovation in the entire mobile ecosystem

• Strong UK presence exhibiting across Mobile World Congress (MWC) and Four Years From Now (4YFN)



• UK companies driving innovation in hardware, 5G, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)



• Visit the GREAT Britain and Northern Ireland Pavilion, Hall 7 for MWC and Hall 6 for 4YFN



24th February 2022 – GREAT Britain & Northern Ireland will be represented by a host of innovative mobile companies at Mobile World Congress (MWC) and Four Years From Now (4YFN) 2022 next week in Barcelona. The theme for this year’s event is ‘Connectivity Unleashed’ and centres on advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), as well as the implementation of 5G.



The UK continues to drive innovation in the entire mobile ecosystem – from hardware and software to apps and services, to IoT and smart home solutions. With more than 2,000 global companies from 155 countries in attendance, MWC remains a fertile ground for investments and partnerships to help further drive UK innovation in the sector globally.



Hot-off-the-press innovation in audio accessories



The UK continues to deliver innovation in mobile hardware with three of the most hotly anticipated announcements from this year’s event coming from British leaders in audio. CEH Technologies, the brains behind translation earbuds MyManu, launches the world’s first 4G-connected, voice-controlled earbuds: Titan. Equipped with eSIM technology, the buds can make and receive 4G calls and texts without the need for a smartphone.



KOKOON, meanwhile, will be demonstrating its revolutionary new sleep-enhancing product, Nightbuds. Developed alongside sleep scientists, Nightbuds are the world’s thinnest in-ear headphones for side sleepers, and offer long-term sleep improvements to users. Audio AI start-up Smart Audio Technologies will be showcasing its patented Clear Voice Without The Noise™ technology, which helps users talk and listen in perfect clarity by using AI to eliminate ambient noise in real time.



New technology to address a new world



The COVID-19 pandemic has placed immense pressure on health care providers across the globe, prompting innovation that helps improve medical access and speeds up wait times. Particularly relevant is Oxford Immune Algorithmics (OIA), a company at the forefront of AI monitoring. The company offers rapid at-home testing for immune health monitoring, using human and computational intelligence to deliver precise and individualised healthcare, helping to rid the world of preventable diseases.



MTX Connect has responded to the increased demands of home-working employees by constructing a centralised and highly customised corporate connection infrastructure that enables extensive mobile data coverage and online security options for remote workers wherever they are based.



Setting the standard for 5G implementation



By 2025, one third of the world’s population will be covered by 5G networks – and the UK continues to play a significant role in its deployment across smartphones and infrastructure.



Planet Computers will be showcasing the first 5G smartphone with a fully integrated mechanical keyboard. Astro Slide 5G enables mobile users to be more productive by using a full keyboard to type long form emails, blogs and messages on a mobile device. Inspired by the Psion devices of the late 1990s, Astro Slide combines the features of a smartphone and powerful mini-computer into one device.



British company AccelerComm has been shortlisted for a GSMA Global Mobile (GLOMO) Award in the Best Digital Tech Breakthrough category for its 5G Physical Layer IP for Open Radio Access Network (RAN). The Southampton-based company ensures mobile networks are optimised for speed by overcoming the effects of interference and poor signal strength.



Teragence will be unveiling the world’s most accurate database of individual cell tower coverage footprints and the world’s most accurate coverage map offering location-specific signal strength values for every operator and mobile technology.



Building for the future



British innovation is strongly represented at 4YFN, the section of MWC dedicated to promising start-ups. Joining KOKOON is AdTonos, which will be promoting its product Sandstrom SDK, which allows advertisers and publishers to make money with non-intrusive audio ads for radio, podcasts and mobile gaming. Additionally, StepTribe will be getting people physically active through its app, which lets users complete daily physical activities, virtually within their own Tribes.



Mark Birchall, Managing Director at Tradefair, the company that organises the UK presence at Mobile World Congress on behalf of techUK, says: “The UK has always been at the forefront of innovation in technology, and the sheer depth and breadth of the UK delegation at this year’s MWC and 4YFN shows this. These events are perfect breeding ground for new sales leads, investments or partnerships, and the service from Tradefair provides the support UK companies need to take advantage of such a brilliant opportunity.”



Attendees looking to see the best of British innovation can visit the GREAT British & Northern Ireland Pavilion at MWC in Hall 7 B41 and 4YFN in Hall 6 C31.



Tradefair has been organising the GREAT Britain and Northern Ireland Pavilions on behalf of techUK, the trade association for the UK technology industry and in partnership with the Department for International Trade, (DIT) since 1989. Working directly with UK based businesses to ensure their success in international markets through those events which have proven to be the most successful in generating quality international business for the UK tech sector.