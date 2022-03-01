Our cloud-based solutions are ideally suited for dynamic and fast-growing businesses like Cazoo

Automated cloud WFM solution supports hundreds of agents handling tens of thousands of voice and live chat conversations as Cazoo contact centre doubles in size



Calabrio, the customer experience intelligence company, announced today that Cazoo, the UK online car retailer, is utilising its workforce management (WFM) solution to automate the planning of the company’s rapidly expanding contact centre workforce. Cazoo’s frontline workforce has over doubled in size since implementing the WFM software. Calabrio WFM currently supports agents who handle thousands of voice and WhatsApp conversations every month as well as other types of multichannel interactions, including email, SMS and social media.



The new Calabrio solution which includes seamless integration with Amazon Connect, the cloud-based Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) from Amazon Web Services, was rolled out in 2020. As a result of the new set up, Cazoo has realised a series of significant benefits. Among the highlights are tangible time savings, more accurate overtime forecasts, the ability to accommodate fluctuating call patterns effectively and improved management reporting.



Joanne Gilbert-Button, Resource Planning Specialist at Cazoo said, “We have achieved so much over the past year and we couldn’t have done it without Calabrio. To ultimately schedule hundreds of people with blended shifts incorporating multiple skills and multiple channels; as well as manage their annual leave and overtime just doesn’t bear thinking about without Calabrio WFM. Going forward we plan to release the full potential of the solution by integrating it with additional enterprise systems to monitor inbound and outbound trends and resource accordingly.”



Today Cazoo has complete oversight of its busy contact centre operations. Knowing who is available and when, guarantees high levels of flexibility and the ‘wiggle room’ necessary to accommodate fluctuating call patterns that are normal in a growing business. At a glance, resource planners can see which teams need overtime or where people can be reallocated to support other teams.



Olle Düring, Senior Vice President of Sales, International, at Calabrio said, “Our cloud-based solutions are ideally suited for dynamic and fast-growing businesses like Cazoo. They transform workforce scheduling and forecasting while the high levels of visibility and accessibility afforded are perfect for enhancing employee engagement. Our technology is also a powerful strategic tool, enabling organisations to truly understand the complexities of their contact centre environment. For example, better insight into headcount is vital intelligence that can be used to support an effective recruitment programme while simultaneously maintaining greater cost control. Furthermore, we always work closely with our customers, a collaborative approach that we believe is critical to the success of all technology implementations.”



To find out more, read the full Cazoo case study here



-ends-

About Cazoo

Cazoo’s mission is to transform the car buying and selling experience across the UK & Europe by providing better selection, value, transparency, convenience and peace of mind. The company’s aim is to make buying and selling a car no different to ordering any other product online, where consumers can simply and seamlessly buy, sell, finance or subscribe to a car entirely online for delivery or collection in as little as 72 hours. Cazoo was founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneur Alex Chesterman OBE, is backed by some of the leading technology investors globally and is publicly traded (NYSE: CZOO). For more information, visit Cazoo



About Calabrio

Calabrio is the customer experience intelligence company that empowers organisations to enrich human interactions. The scalability of our cloud platform allows for quick deployment of remote work models—and it gives our customers precise control over both operating costs and customer satisfaction levels. Our AI-driven analytics tools make it easy for contact centres to uncover customer sentiment and share compelling insights with other parts of the organisation. Customers choose Calabrio because we understand their needs and provide a best-in-class experience, from implementation to ongoing support.



Find more at Calabrio and follow @Calabrio on Twitter.



Calabrio, Calabrio ONE and the Calabrio logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Calabrio, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.



