04 March 2022 – Developer marketplace platform Deazy has appointed Chris Dawson as its new Chief Product Officer (CPO), with a remit to grow the proposition and ready the platform for further growth, particularly in the enterprise market.



Dawson joins Deazy from real estate company Zoopla, where he was Head of Product. He has worked in tech since 1998, gaining extensive experience in product roles, working on B2C and B2B solutions in travel, fintech, e-commerce, entertainment, and more, for organisations including the BBC, GSK, John Lewis and Expedia.



"Any enterprise knows there are major challenges with capacity and capability, and Deazy is perfectly positioned to help them meet those challenges," said Chris Dawson, CPO, Deazy. "It looked to me like a wonderful opportunity. The intersection of industries – agencies, marketplaces, platforms – in which I have worked extensively make it a great fit."



Deazy connects enterprises, VC backed scale-ups and Europe’s biggest agencies with high-quality development teams, handpicked to provide broad technical expertise and greater capacity and flexibility.



It has experienced rapid growth over the past two years, and Dawson’s role at Deazy will involve putting in place the product frameworks to ready it for further growth, particularly with the enterprise market. He is aiming to grow and build the Deazy proposition, make it even more appealing to customers and serve a wider range of industries and geographies than it is currently.



“When it comes to improving a product and instilling a focus on product within an organisation, Chris is one of the best in the business,” said Andy Peddar, CEO, Deazy. “His track record at companies such as Zoopla, Expedia and the BBC make him ideally suited to Deazy as we complete our transition to a platform-based business. We have a massive window of opportunity for growth over the coming years, and Chris is the ideal CPO to ensure our platform can support and manage that growth.”



Deazy is about to complete its transition to enable a platform-based experience. Once complete, every interaction will be managed via the Deazy platform, delivering greater efficiency and scalability.



“I want to grow our product team significantly, implement greater product structure and ensure the adoption of our product increases exponentially,” continued Chris Dawson, Deazy. “Nearshore development services mostly cater to the freelance market, but we believe using development teams offers better capacity, greater technical expertise and more flexibility. The gig economy can be detrimental to overall quality and growth and provide less investment in companies, so our platform is also better for local economies.”



Deazy recently closed a Series A funding round of £5million ($6.8million) through investment from Puma Private Equity. It plans to use this funding to scale its commercial teams to accelerate growth, double down on its platform vision and further build out its development teams.



Deazy is a curated marketplace of development talent, a platform to intelligently connect enterprises, scale-ups and agencies with the right dev talent for every engagement in a cost-effective, scalable and flexible way. It's an ecosystem of developers from handpicked tech teams comprising more than 3,000 developers and works with enterprise clients, including RAC and Hanson.



