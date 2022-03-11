With Easter on the way, supermarket shelves are fully stocked with this year’s Easter egg selection.



If you like to treat your loved ones (or yourself) to the larger or more luxury style eggs, then look no further as we have compared prices for 20 of your favourite Easter eggs across five different supermarkets.



So even if you do like to spend a bit more, this will make sure that you’re still getting the best price if you’re heading to the supermarkets this weekend.

Note that some of these Easter eggs are currently on special offer, so you might need to be quick if you want to grab a bargain!



Which supermarket has the cheapest Easter eggs overall?



For buying single Easter eggs, then Morrisons certainly comes out on top as they have the best price on offer for 10 out of the 20 different eggs.



However, Asda currently have the best special offer deals on (4 for £10 on £3 eggs or 2 for £7 on £4 eggs) so I would be heading there this weekend!









