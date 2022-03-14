The secret to success for artists is now very firmly out of the bag and ambitious and motivated artists need to know this now.



If you are an ambitious and motivated artist who wants to grow the art practice dreams are made of - you need to join Pure - https://www.pureartsgroup.co.uk/ – its official.



The pandemic has given us all time to step back and reflect on what is truly important, what gives us joy and what we want to achieve with our lives.



At the start of the pandemic Pure took the opportunity to move their entire CPD accredited training online and noticed swathes of new members signing up during the Covid-19 lockdowns and beyond. These artists have gone on to positively thrive both individually and as part of the collective, participating in online and physical exhibitions, undertaking live broadcast interviews, and showcasing and selling their artwork in new and innovative ways



Pure Arts Group was founded by Lesley Samms in 2009 and for its first 10 years principally worked with artists living in the South of England. During this time, it grew a formidable international reputation for supporting artists in growing successful careers through professional development, mentoring, and coaching and a comprehensive event programme including an annual art fair.



During Covid-19 Lesley spent the first few months ensuring her team and the Pure membership were kept inspired and motivated and then she turned her attention to moving Pure activities online so more artists could join in, and experience and benefit from the empowering effect of Pure.



In the summer of 2020 Pure launched their Foundation CPD accredited “Grow your art business” online learning programme and in the Autumn, they launched Pure ART360 which featured a digital magazine and live broadcast interviews with artists from around the world.



As a result, the Pure membership expanded exponentially encompassing all parts of the UK and most on the world.



Society of Graphic Fine Art (SGFA) curator and long-standing Pure member Vincent Matthews undertook the Pure online programme during Covid-19:



“Undertaking the Pure Foundation programme has helped me to achieve work life balance and re connect with my art and myself. It also reminded me of my love of painting!”



Textile degree course leader Susan D’Souza joined Pure as part of the first ART360 digital event and subsequently became a full member and undertook the Pure foundation programme:



“I have had many firsts since joining Pure and undertaking the Foundation Programme including being interviewed for a live broadcast, making video clips about my work, having an article published, entering and having work accepted in an open call, pricing my work properly, having it framed professionally and exhibiting and selling pieces both online and at prestigious venues.”



International Sculptor Jonathan Hateley was already a member but saw his business thrive during Covid-19 under the stewardship of Lesley:



“Lesley is a real pleasure to work with. She empowers you to make your own decisions, even if some of them are scary! She won't sugar-coat anything; she is great putting things in context and helping you to problem solve things yourself. You generally know the right answer, but it helps to sanity check things with Lesley.”



Textile artist Edith Pargh Barton was also a Pure member before the pandemic:



“Being a Pure member has been an amazing support over the last few years, especially during the Pandemic. The Pure Foundation programme has also really helped me grow as a professional artist and personally grow in confidence. I now have a professionally designed website which I love, and I have undertaken an artwork commission, something I previously would not have considered or believed possible.”



Portsmouth based artist Cherie Lubbock joined in 2021:



“ I love Pure arts group. Everyone is so supportive, and Lesley gives super advice.”



Birmingham based artist Sally Bramble also joined in 2021 and commissioned Pure to create a new website for her:



“I absolutely LOVE my shiny new website. It has all the colour and truly represents me and my art”



Post pandemic Pure numbers continue to grow with new artists joining the membership and foundation learning programme every day from all corners of the globe.



Find out more and join here: https://www.pureartsgroup.co.uk



Pure have a permanent gallery in Hastings where they deliver an ongoing schedule of exhibitions alongside an artist residency programme.



Currently showing is Serenity. The central theme of the exhibition is serenity, peace, and gratitude with 10% of profits from all sales going to CERF.



https://pureartshop.co.uk/collections/serenity



Alongside Serenity, Pure are also showing artwork by current artist in residence Sally Bramble. Sally is a Birmingham based artist specialising in landscapes and botanical paintings. She uses encaustic wax and hologram pigments which lend an iridescent lustre to Sally’s work and enhances the texture of the encaustic.



https://pureartshop.co.uk/collections/artist-in-residence-sa...



Press Contact:



Lesley Samms

Email: lesley@pureartsgroup.co.uk

Mob: 07808927705



Caitlin Lock

Lock.caitlin@gmail.com