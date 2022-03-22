Equimedia are delighted to announce they have been appointed by LifeSearch as their digital agency partner after a competitive pitch process. The equimedia team are thrilled to be chosen to develop the LifeSearch multi-channel digital strategy and drive growth for the UK’s leading life insurance broker.



“ LifeSearch are the perfect client for equimedia as they have ambitious growth plans and their values align with ours” says Louise Burgess, Director at equimedia Ltd. “We are very much looking forward building a productive relationship with the LifeSearch team and delivering the insights and expertise to drive growth for their business”.



“equimedia are the perfect partner for us! They stood out throughout the entire pitch process with their alignment to our culture, their relevancy led approach and their data driven focus combined with compelling vision and creativity, and a passion for our purpose.

Our ambitious growth plans required a partner who could be agile and creative, whilst having all of the capabilities to grow our business with a tenacious focus on the metrics – with equimedia we have it all.” Emma Walker, Chief Marketing Officer at LifeSearch.



Equimedia Ltd will provide customer profiling expertise, a multi-channel marketing strategy and Search Engine Optimisation services to help the life insurance broker provide more families with the right cover to suit their circumstances.



About Equimedia Ltd

Digital performance agency equimedia, delivers innovative digital marketing solutions including website design and build and improvement through UX improvement and CRO, customer profiling, multi-channel digital marketing strategy development, SEM (paid search management and search engine optimisation), social media management, and paid media campaign planning and buying all underpinned by data analytics.



equimedia sets out to make the complex digital world simple, and deliver exceptional ROI for their clients from the Financial Services, Charity, Retail, Technology, B2B and software sectors, among others. Data and our team’s expertise are at the heart of equimedia’s business from planning to delivery; creating insights and delivering optimised performance.



Data + Technology + People = the equimedia difference.



About LifeSearch Ltd

Over 23 years, LifeSearch have grown into the UK's biggest life insurance broker, offering expert, independent advice to customers around life insurance, critical illness cover, income protection, family income benefit, serious illness cover and business insurance.

Over our two decades, LifeSearch have picked up dozens of awards for company culture, expertise and customer service. We have a TrustPilot score of 4.9 out of 5 (excellent), and came Top #3 in our debut appearance on the Sunday Times' list of Best Places to Work in the UK.



Contact info:



Louise Burgess, Equimedia Ltd

01793715440

Enquiries@equimedia.co.uk