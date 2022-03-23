Kreation today announces the forthcoming release of the ‘Stone Heads’ NFT Art Collection by maverick and multi-hyphenate French contemporary artist, Leo Caillard. The 5555 unique NFT works set for release will be exhibited at HOFA Gallery, London and online at Kreation.io from 30 March to 13 April 2022. Press preview 29 March, 10am – 5pm, RSVP emmalouise@thehouseoffineart.com.



This launch comes 10 years after Caillard’s critically acclaimed 'Hipsters in Stone' reimagined iconic statues of the Louvre as contemporary hipsters through digital enhancements which dressed them in modern attire, playing with the past as if it were the present. The ‘Stone Heads’ NFT collection celebrates the decennial anniversary of that ground-breaking collection by bringing the magic of the original 'Hipsters in Stone' to the metaverse adorned strikingly in various accoutrement of tech-savvy, everyday comfort and contemporary cool.



Explaining the excitement surrounding Caillard’s new NFT artworks, Kreation co-founder Jake Elias says, “This soon-to-be-released collection transforms iconic characters of ancient mythology into ultracool reflections of everyday people in a way that celebrates humanity's strength and beauty alongside the uniqueness of individual identity.”



He adds, “’Stone Heads’ is undoubtedly going to be a special addition to Kreation's portfolio with its singularly unique artworks and interesting perks like ultra-rare special features which can unlock access to physical artworks and exclusive experiences for first arrivals and lucky collectors.”



This highly anticipated public mint comes as demand for Leo Caillard's digital artworks soars after one of his recent releases via the SuperRare platform sold for 8.8 Eth, worth over $22,000 USD today.



Commenting on his upcoming NFT drop, Leo Caillard says, "The launch of ‘Stone Heads’ is an opportunity for me to celebrate and reflect on the 10 years since ‘Hipsters in Stone’ made its mark, showing my vision of how digitisation can unite past and present, ancient and modern. Today, NFT technology has extensively expedited digital art creations even further, giving artists like me the ability to create unique and exclusive artworks in a novel way. NFTs are the next chapter in the evolution of art and I’m happy to be part of it.”



He adds, “I continue to explore time through my art and will always be inspired by the fact that time is a circle – not a straight line. The past, the present and the future are always connected.”



The ‘Stone Heads’ NFT Collection will be available exclusively on the Magic Eden launchpad which boasts over 100,000 unique users per day, making it the second-largest NFT marketplace behind Opensea and the largest on the Solana Blockchain.





Kreation and Leo Caillard drop ‘Stone Heads’ NFT artwork collection on Magic Eden 30 March 2022



‘Stone Heads’ NFT exhibition runs from 30 March to 13 April at HOFA Gallery, London and online at Kreation.



Press preview 29 March 2022, 10am – 5pm. RSVP emmalouise@thehouseoffineart.com





Notes to Editors:



Leo Caillard



Since his emergence in 2010, French contemporary visual artist Leo Caillard has been creating and imagining dialogues across time. In ‘Stone Heads’, he succeeds in transforming mythic characters into visual reflections of the present who affirm the desires and hopes of everyday people in a way that echoes the artist’s celebratory call to 'Be the Icon You Want to Be'. The Paris-born contemporary artist has consistently made waves with his interdisciplinary approach. Having mastered various media, from photography to marble and digital art, he boldly combines his love for technology, quantum physics and all things digital in his artworks, ensuring his place in the avant-garde of contemporary art.





Kreation.io platform which offers seamless access to ultra-rare and limited edition NFT artworks created in close collaboration with emerging and established contemporary artists as well as icons of pop culture including entertainers, musicians, and world-renowned athletes. Built on the Metaplex Protocol and in partnership with Solanium.io, Kreation.io is also a one-stop hub for acquiring, collecting, and trading NFT artworks.





