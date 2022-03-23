San Mateo, Calif. – March 23, 2022 – Aryaka, the leader in fully managed Cloud-First WAN solutions, today announced the company maintained its number seven position on Vertical Systems Group’s 2021 U.S. Carrier Managed SD-WAN Services LEADERBOARD. This is the fourth year in a row that Aryaka has been in the top ten, and the second year at number seven. Aryaka is in an especially select group, as one of the few providers who offer fully managed SD-WAN and SASE based on its own technology.



The leaderboard this year saw the top 6 carriers, including AT&T, Comcast Business, Hughes, Verizon, and Lumen shuffling positions. Each of the top seven carriers have two percent (2%) or more of the installed and billable carrier-managed SD-WAN customer sites in the U.S. as of Dec. 31. 2021.



“The U.S. Managed SD-WAN services market emerged from the pandemic in 2021 with solid growth in new site installations, driven by accelerated network transformations and more flexible solutions for customers,” said Rick Malone, principal of Vertical Systems Group. “Competition is heating up as evidenced by the shakeup in top provider rankings on our year-end 2021 U.S. LEADERBOARD benchmark.”



“It is an honor to be recognized across many years for our superior service, ease-of-use, and aggressive inroads into user security,” said David Ginsburg, vice president of product and solutions marketing at Aryaka. “Throughout the pandemic, we have grown our customer base as companies across the globe recognized a well-designed enterprise WAN supports digital transformation initiatives and enables today’s hybrid workforce to continue mission-critical operations working from anywhere.”



Aryaka announced in January the 6th Annual State of the WAN Report, which surveyed more than 1600 global IT professionals about cloud adoption, hybrid workplaces, and network security and SASE. Findings and key trends included:



-A quarter of the respondents state they have closed 25-50% of their office sites, dovetailing into overall hybrid work initiatives where 75% state that at least a quarter of their employees will remain remote permanently post-pandemic.

-Accelerating digital transformation initiatives also impact legacy data centers, with 51% planning to eliminate their use within the next 24 months as they move to the cloud.

-The surveyed group says Microsoft Teams (58%) and Office 365 (55%) are among the most widely adopted SaaS applications, followed by Zoom and Google Docs (35%).

-A quarter of respondents expect budgets to grow by 25% or more in the next year, with a full three-quarters projecting at least a 10% growth. Investment appears to be accompanied via cost savings.



Vertical’s Definition: Carrier Managed SD-WAN Service

Vertical Systems Group defines a Carrier Managed SD-WAN Service for segment analysis and share calculations as a carrier-grade offering for business customers that is managed by a network operator. Required components and functionality for these offerings include an SDN service architecture that provides dynamic optimization of traffic flows, a purpose-built SD-WAN appliance or CPE-hosted SD-WAN VNF at each customer edge site, support for multiple active underlay connectivity services, automated failover fast enough to maintain active sessions, and centralized network orchestration with traffic and application visibility end-to-end. Security capabilities may be supplied by a managed SD-WAN service provider based on customer requirements. Vertical’s SD-WAN research is available by subscription to an ENS Research Program. Research data includes the site share detail by provider that powers the Carrier Managed SD-WAN Services LEADERBOARDs. For more information, visit www.verticalsystems.com.



