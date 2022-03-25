We supply products worldwide in most applications

Anderman Ceramics products are used throughout the metal production process wherever heat or wear is involved from the initial refining to the finished article. These products operate at elevated temperatures between 800 C and 1900 C. We supply products worldwide in most applications including superalloys, iron and steel, non-ferrous, precious metals and powder metallurgy industries.



For furnace operations (vacuum or air environment) we supply furnace linings, crucibles, nozzle and gate systems and temperature monitoring products.



For the transfer, distribution and casting of molten metal we supply a range of products including distribution boxes, launders, tundishes, pour cups, crucibles, filters, funnels, casting blocks.



For the powder metallurgy industry (metal injection moulding) we supply an extensive range of products including crucibles, atomising nozzles and kiln furniture support systems



We also supply a wide range of ceramic components for temperature measurement and heat treatment relative to the processing and also finishing of metal products.



Through our wide ranging and diverse manufacturing technologies worldwide Anderman has become a key supplier to all sectors of the metal production industry. Our capacity runs from prototype parts to large scale production runs of many thousands of tons.



About Anderman Ceramics Ltd

Established in 1947 and its experience in sourcing, stocking and selling technical ceramics worldwide has positioned Anderman Ceramics at the highest levels of product and service quality. We also offer an extensive range of standard technical ceramics products, as well as, custom - design components.



For more information about our Anderman Ceramics products please visit https://www.earthwaterfire.com

- ends -

Contact:

Gary Hateley

Sales Director

Anderman Ceramics Ltd

Unit 117 Oak Drive

Hartlebury Trading Centre,

Kidderminster

Worcestershire

DY10 4JB

e-mail: gary.hateley@andermanceramics.com

Tel: +44 (0) 1299 252480