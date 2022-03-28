OPENCAST SELECTED FOR GOVERNMENT’S NEW £4 BILLION DIGITAL SPECIALIST AND PROGRAMMES FRAMEWORK
INDEPENDENT technology consultancy Opencast has been selected as an approved supplier on the Crown Commercial Service’s new £4 billion digital specialist and programmes (DSP) procurement framework – one of only 27 suppliers chosen for work on the two ‘lots’ that make up the framework.
The newly created DSP framework, which goes live this month, offers UK public sector organisations access to suppliers that can provide consultants with the digital, data and technology (DDaT) skills and the capability to deliver whole digital transformation programmes.
The framework, which will run for an initial two years, was created to give public sector organisations access to suppliers that can provide “the full range of digital, data and technology (DDaT) skills needed for a digital transformation/capability project, or to supply individual DDaT staff to work as part of an existing team or new team”.
The framework also provides public sector organisations with a quicker and simpler procurement process, which means suppliers on the specialist framework can be directly awarded work on specific jobs without complex further tendering.
Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2019/20, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth over £1bn - supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.
For this framework, CCS selected 76 suppliers in total, with 51 in lot 1 (digital programmes) and 52 in lot 2 (digital specialists). Of these, 27 have been selected to work across both lots, including Opencast.
Welcoming the announcement, Opencast’s client experience director Sam Manson said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded this major opportunity by the Crown Commercial Service, demonstrating the quality of our work, the strength of our culture and the value for money that we offer for our clients and the communities they serve through social initiatives.
“We’re looking forward to building on the work we’re already doing with Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), NHS Business Services Authority, Government Digital Service (GDS) and others in delivering better digital services to UK citizens.”
Ends
For further information, please contact Julian Blake, insights and content manager, on 07767 266476, email julian.blake@opencastsoftware.com
Editor’s notes
Caption: Opencast client experience director Sam Manson (pictured): “We’re delighted to have been awarded this major opportunity by the Crown Commercial Service, demonstrating the quality of our work, the strength of our culture and the value for money that we offer for our clients and the communities they serve”
About Opencast
Opencast is a growing team of specialists who work at the heart of government, global finance and growth enterprise with a range of technology and digital consultancy services. Our OpenCulture empowers independent-minded people in our mission to do the right thing for our clients, our team and wider society: good teamwork to make life better.
Opencast specialises in developing end-to-end enterprise solutions for government, health and social care providers and global financial services, as well as for renewable energy and regional enterprises.
We provide services in digital architecture, user-centred design, software, digital & technical delivery, DevOps, cloud & platform engineering, and live services support.
Opencast was founded in 2012 by co-chairs Charlie Hoult and Mike O’Brien. It is headquartered at Byker, Newcastle Upon Tyne, with staff located nationwide, including in London, Leeds, Edinburgh, York and Manchester.
Opencast clients
Public sector
Acas
Department for Environment,
Food and Rural Affairs
Department of Health and Social Care
Department for Work and Pensions
Government Digital Service
Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs
Marine Management Organisation
Healthcare
NHS
NHS Business Services Authority
eConsult
Financial services and insurance
Barclays
Breaking Wave
JP Morgan Chase
Morgan Stanley
Newcastle Building Society
RBS
Lycetts
Insure the Box
Ibacas
Renewable energy
Natural Power
Offshore and Renewable Energy Catapult
Elmtronics/Mer
Wind Energy Benchmarking Services
Voluntary sector
Citizens Advice
This press release was distributed by ResponseSource Press Release Wire on behalf of Opencast Software in the following categories: Business & Finance, Public Sector, Third Sector & Legal, Computing & Telecoms, for more information visit https://pressreleasewire.responsesource.com/about.