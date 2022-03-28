INDEPENDENT technology consultancy Opencast has been selected as an approved supplier on the Crown Commercial Service’s new £4 billion digital specialist and programmes (DSP) procurement framework – one of only 27 suppliers chosen for work on the two ‘lots’ that make up the framework.



The newly created DSP framework, which goes live this month, offers UK public sector organisations access to suppliers that can provide consultants with the digital, data and technology (DDaT) skills and the capability to deliver whole digital transformation programmes.



The framework, which will run for an initial two years, was created to give public sector organisations access to suppliers that can provide “the full range of digital, data and technology (DDaT) skills needed for a digital transformation/capability project, or to supply individual DDaT staff to work as part of an existing team or new team”.



The framework also provides public sector organisations with a quicker and simpler procurement process, which means suppliers on the specialist framework can be directly awarded work on specific jobs without complex further tendering.



Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2019/20, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth over £1bn - supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.



For this framework, CCS selected 76 suppliers in total, with 51 in lot 1 (digital programmes) and 52 in lot 2 (digital specialists). Of these, 27 have been selected to work across both lots, including Opencast.



Welcoming the announcement, Opencast’s client experience director Sam Manson said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded this major opportunity by the Crown Commercial Service, demonstrating the quality of our work, the strength of our culture and the value for money that we offer for our clients and the communities they serve through social initiatives.



“We’re looking forward to building on the work we’re already doing with Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), NHS Business Services Authority, Government Digital Service (GDS) and others in delivering better digital services to UK citizens.”



Ends



For further information, please contact Julian Blake, insights and content manager, on 07767 266476, email julian.blake@opencastsoftware.com



Editor’s notes



Caption: Opencast client experience director Sam Manson (pictured): “We’re delighted to have been awarded this major opportunity by the Crown Commercial Service, demonstrating the quality of our work, the strength of our culture and the value for money that we offer for our clients and the communities they serve”



About Opencast



Opencast is a growing team of specialists who work at the heart of government, global finance and growth enterprise with a range of technology and digital consultancy services. Our OpenCulture empowers independent-minded people in our mission to do the right thing for our clients, our team and wider society: good teamwork to make life better.



Opencast specialises in developing end-to-end enterprise solutions for government, health and social care providers and global financial services, as well as for renewable energy and regional enterprises.



We provide services in digital architecture, user-centred design, software, digital & technical delivery, DevOps, cloud & platform engineering, and live services support.



Opencast was founded in 2012 by co-chairs Charlie Hoult and Mike O’Brien. It is headquartered at Byker, Newcastle Upon Tyne, with staff located nationwide, including in London, Leeds, Edinburgh, York and Manchester.



Opencast clients



Public sector

Acas

Department for Environment,

Food and Rural Affairs

Department of Health and Social Care

Department for Work and Pensions

Government Digital Service

Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs

Marine Management Organisation



Healthcare

NHS

NHS Business Services Authority

eConsult



Financial services and insurance

Barclays

Breaking Wave

JP Morgan Chase

Morgan Stanley

Newcastle Building Society

RBS

Lycetts

Insure the Box

Ibacas



Renewable energy

Natural Power

Offshore and Renewable Energy Catapult

Elmtronics/Mer

Wind Energy Benchmarking Services



Voluntary sector

Citizens Advice