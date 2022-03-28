LONDON, 28 March 2022 - Chaser, the global accounts receivables automation platform and credit control services provider has been awarded B2B Supplier of the Year at the Chartered Institute of Credit Management (CICM) British Credit Awards 2022.



The CICM British Credit Awards recognise stand-out achievements of the most deserving individuals, teams and organisations in the international credit management industry.



Judges praised Chaser for allowing credit teams worldwide to automate the accounts receivables process without losing the human touch with their customers, the implementation of end-to-end receivables automation in 2021, and the demonstrable results achieved for end-users. This award highlights the ability Chaser users have to automate tasks without compromising their customer relationships, due to the deep personalisation features available.



From 2020 to 2021, Chaser developed end-to-end receivables automation in response to issues faced by users during the pandemic - including increasing issues with late payments and a lack of internal resources to prevent and handle these late payments. In fact, since the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses have faced a 209% increase in late payments (CPA).



What Chaser supplied users before 2020:

• Chase: automatically chase outstanding invoices in a personalised, friendly way

• Reconcile: sync with your accounting system automatically, so you always work with the most up-to-date data





What Chaser supplies to users now:

• Check: check a company’s credit score with one click in app

• Track: keep track of your debtors and all communications in the receivables CRM

• Chase

• Collect: easily collect late payments through the Chaser Payment Portal

• Recover: recover debts with Chaser’s friendly collections team

• Reconcile

• Outsource: the option to outsource all of, or any element of their receivables process



Reducing late payments for users



With end-to-end features, users have achieved astonishing efficiency improvements. “Indispensable tool, I convey the same friendliness and tone I would use manually and we’re saving 15+ hours per-week” - Rossana, Credit Control Manager, LoveBrands



119 companies use the new Chaser Collections service and have collected £300,000+ of old debt which would have otherwise been written-off. HuttieGroup, users of Chaser Collections for just six months, have recovered £15,600. Tom, their FD says: “Of all invoices we have put through, more than 90% have received a response, and over 80% have already been paid”.



These results don’t come at the expense of customer relationships: “We’ve never had a complaint, everything is out in the open and handled very nicely, the emails sent look like something we would write ourselves”.





Sonia Dorais, CEO of Chaser has said “During 2021 Chaser accelerated the expansion of solutions for B2B credit teams, giving businesses the flexibility to automate any area of their receivables process through software, and outsource any part of their receivables or collections process to a friendly team. We are delighted to have our work over the course of 2021 recognised by the CICM British Credit Awards.”



ABOUT CHASER



Chaser Technologies Limited helps businesses get paid sooner with its award-winning all-in-one accounts receivables automation platform, debt collections agency and outsourced credit control services.



Users can credit check, monitor debtors, chase late invoices via email and SMS, collect payments, recover debt and reconcile accounts, all in the same unique platform.



By sending automatic and deeply personalised payment reminders, the software and service provider effectively gets invoices paid on time without losing the human touch. To date, Chaser has helped users chase over USD 10 billion in overdue invoices.



Chaser was named B2B Supplier of the Year (CICM British Credit Awards, 2022), Accounting Excellence ‘Cloud App of the Year’ three years in a row (2017, 2018, and 2019), Xero’s ‘App Partner of the Year’ (2016), and App Partner of the Month (August 2021 and August 2019).



