According to a Mood Media survey, 67% of consumers worldwide reveal it is important the brands they shop at are committed to being environmentally friendly. Very nearly the same proportion, 66%, agree the stores where they shop need to be environmentally friendly. Consumers aged between 35 and 44 feel especially strongly about brands and shops sharing their sustainability values.



While the COVID pandemic and successive lockdowns put sustainability on hold, it is once more very much top of brand agendas. When it comes to in-store sustainability in the retail industry, there is a clear sense that consumers are underwhelmed by the pace of change as they pay closer attention to the sustainability initiatives of the retail organisations with whom they engage on a daily basis.



“Our role is to help brands create an emotional experience with their customers. This includes evaluating and setting up solutions and processes to support them in reducing the environmental impact of their points of sale and to assess how to improve their efficiency and optimise their technological solutions,” explains Jonathan Wharrad, VP Global Retail Brand Experience at Mood Media. “Finally, it’s about supporting them throughout the life cycle of their technical solutions. All of this is to ultimately ensure the best in-store experience for their customers.”



To this end, Mood Media is working with Design Conformity to advise retailers on reducing their carbon footprints and implementing environmentally friendly retail designs.



“At Design Conformity we’ve been championing carbon assessment for a number of years, but recently we’ve seen a real change within the industry. Europe is leading the way and pushing their companies to provide accurate, verified carbon efficacy data which they can report to customers and shareholders. We are working with global brands, retailers and interior specialists like Mood Media to provide Life Cycle and Carbon Assessment to ISO standards, so companies can report improvements. In the past, sustainability was a ‘nice to have.’ Now carbon is becoming a currency” says Adam Hamilton-Fletcher, MD of Design Conformity.



Partnerships with quality manufacturers, including Bose, Samsung and LG, allow Mood to ensure components are chosen carefully and last longer, reducing the environmental impact of having to replace equipment. Furthermore the company has developed Mood HarmonyTM, a point-of-sale content management platform designed with energy efficiency in mind, using fewer than 10 watts of power with few in-person updates necessary.



When equipment does need to be replaced, a further partnership with CHG ensures it can be recycled, further reducing the installation’s impact.



“For retail to recover, stores cannot ignore consumers and their desire to reward companies going beyond words on sustainability and taking effective action,” concludes Jonathan Wharrad.



For more information on sustainability in retail, download Mood Media’s White Paper: https://moodmedia.com/gb/resources-gb/sustainability-in-reta...





