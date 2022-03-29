Only vendor to be recognized with a Customers’ Choice Distinction across APAC, EMEA and North America deployment regions, while receiving a 95% willingness to recommend



San Mateo, Calif. – March 29, 2021 – Aryaka®, the leader in fully managed SD-WAN and SASE, today announced the company has been recognized for the third year running in the Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: WAN Edge Infrastructure report (March 24, 2022 – ID G00765032). Aryaka is recognized in the “Customers’ Choice” Quadrant. As per Gartner®, vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant of the “Voice of the Customer” quadrants are recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction, denoted with a Customers’ Choice badge. The recognized vendors meet or exceed both the market average Overall Rating and the market average User Interest and Adoption.



“We believe to be recognized for the third year in a row as a ‘Customer Choice’ alongside other recognized peers is a testament to the strength of our product and the world-class customer service we provide,” said David Ginsburg, vice president of product and solutions at Aryaka. “To us it is exceptionally difficult for a managed service provider to combine both technical and services excellence as part of an ‘all-in-one’ offer. That we are recognized in all three regions is also truly a point of pride, as we have been working diligently to provide the easiest-to-consume managed networking and security services, taking the complexity and risk out of enterprise connectivity. We are thrilled that our customers across the globe think so highly of us.”



95% of Customers Willing to Recommend Aryaka

Aryaka once again scored in the top five vendors that customers are willing to recommend, with a 95% willingness score, and was in the top five for support experience with a 4.7 rating out of 5 based on 69 reviews as of December 31, 2021. Of the rating methodology, Gartner says, “In addition to the Overall Ratings, Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews also give insight into end users’ willingness to recommend each vendor. Willingness to recommend is a component of the ‘Voice of the Customer’ X-axis.” This year’s reviews spanned the 18-month period ending December 31, 2021.



Aryaka Once Again a ‘Customer Choice’ Across All Regions

“Vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant of the ‘Voice of the Customer’ quadrants are recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction. The recognized vendors meet or exceed both the average Overall Rating and the average User Interest and Adoption for the segment.” Aryaka is the only company to be recognized as a “Customers’ Choice” for North America, EMEA, and the APAC deployment regions, which the company believes reflects the strength of its global footprint and diverse customer base.



“With the addition last year of a number of Points of Presence in the APAC and EMEA regions, Aryaka has made aggressive growth a top priority,” said Matt Carter, CEO of Aryaka. “More importantly, however, is our round-the-clock customer service and tech support. As a fully managed, cloud-based service provider spanning both security and networking, Aryaka takes the responsibility for all aspects of enterprise network management for our clients, making their IT and connection headaches disappear.”



Sample Five-Star Reviews from Gartner Peer Insights

Customers reviewed Aryaka for evaluation and contracting, service and support, integration and deployment and product capabilities:



Exceeds expectations - best partner in my 30 years in IT!

“Aryaka is an exceptional partner, and we know we can always count on them!”

Infrastructure & Operations Leader at a manufacturing firm



Aryaka - industry leader in service and support of SD-WAN

"We have used Aryaka for over five years and have always had a great experience. Setup, deployment, post-deployment support has all been top notch. Moves and changes are quick and easy, and their support team is second to none. My account team is always available for general questions and escalations if needed and (they) truly understand our business and how to help us grow."

Infrastructure & Operations Engineer at a financial services firm



Excellent provider, lightyears away from traditional telco carrier support and execution

“Overall service experience is excellent, with excellent support and competent support staff. Aryaka is still light-years ahead of traditional telecom carriers on the technical as well as execution front. Aryaka is structured so that customer requirements are in focus. Traditional telco companies all have fixed, inflexible products that don’t meet the customer requirements.”

Infrastructure & Operations Engineer at a services firm



One of best SDWAN / SASE vendors in the UK market

“After intensive market analysis we rate Aryaka as one of the top performers in this market.”

CEO at a financial services firm



Among the reasons Aryaka’s platform continues to get recognized by customers, include:

-Business agility and innovation: Using a disruptive, as-a-service consumption model that delivers operational simplicity and deployment velocity globally, customers can see two to four times faster time-to-market through greater architectural flexibility and services integration

-Lower TCO and reduced Time to Resolution (TTR): Aryaka’s application performance, end-to-end SLAs and insights drive business productivity and enable cost reduction

-Rapid and easy change management: Thanks to a converged security and networking infrastructure, customers can more effectively manage change for applications and workloads across the hybrid workplace



About Aryaka

Aryaka, the Cloud-First WAN and SASE company, and a Gartner “Voice of the Customer” leader, makes it easy for enterprises to consume network and network security solutions delivered as-a-service for a variety of modern deployments. Aryaka uniquely combines innovative SD-WAN and security technology with a global network and a managed service approach to offer the industry’s best customer and application experience. The company’s customers include hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100.



