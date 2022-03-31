Floors trending now - This year is all about making bold and beautiful colour choices for your home and having fun with chequered patterns.



Go chic with check

We’ve already seen that chequerboard and check is a massive trend for 2022, both in fashion and interiors. Harvey Maria has an unrivalled selection of plain coloured floor tiles that can be used to create all chequerboard patterns. Chequered flooring has always been stylish and Harvey Maria has given the classic black and white a modern update. Try softer neutrals such as brown or pastel blue to freshen up a dull area or forgotten space.



Harvey Maria’s Check and Dovetail collections, created in collaboration with Neisha Crosland, can work this trend into slightly smaller spaces. These LVT collections are massively durable and practical, so can also be used to create or define multi-functional spaces, such as breakfast nooks, pantries, laundry or utility areas.



Decorate with colour

Decorating your home with joyful colours from pastels to brights has also been trending for the last few months. Floors that make your home more colourful are a great way to inject style and cosiness, whilst keeping the rest of your decor neutral. The Harvey Maria design team loves to work with new colours and is strongly of the opinion that you can put green on the floor as well as your walls! Try limited edition Parquet Hunter Green or Dovetail French Clay. You can also add flare by using geometric patterned floor tiles with a bold wall colour to create a chic escape corner or to add luxe to a utilitarian space.



Harvey Maria has been creating unique luxury vinyl tiles for over 25 years. All designs are incredibly durable and easy to maintain, providing a waterproof and slip resistant finish. Their floors work beautifully in busy homes & demanding commercial spaces alike. To order samples & for more details please visit harveymaria.com



…………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Press Office

For high res images, full tile samples &

further information please contact

Lucy Tunstall or Summer Gibson

E: lucy@harveymaria.com / summer@harveymaria.com

T: 0330 330 1231 or 07986 460730

W: harveymaria.com