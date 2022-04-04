Dan Higgins joins from EY, where he held the position of Global Technology Consulting Leader, to head up Quantexa’s Product and Solutions strategy and organization



London and New York, April 4th, 2022 - Quantexa, the global data and analytics software company pioneering Contextual Decision Intelligence (CDI), today announced that Dan Higgins has been appointed as Quantexa’s new chief product officer, joining the rapidly growing global technology company’s executive leadership team. In this role, Higgins will have executive responsibility for Quantexa’s product and solution management organization and strategy.



Higgins joins Quantexa from EY where he was the global technology consulting leader, responsible for setting global strategy for the $5 billion business. In his successful executive career spanning two decades, he has led large technology, data and cyber teams and has been instrumental in developing EY’s platform, product and asset strategy as one of the firm’s global executives and leaders.



Prior to this, Higgins served in various leadership, project management and development roles for technology and management consulting organizations such as Arthur Anderson, Prudential Financial and Oxford Solutions. He will be based on the East Coast of the U.S., providing important leadership focus for North America as well as Quantexa’s global product organization.



“I am absolutely thrilled that Dan has joined Quantexa’s leadership team,” said Vishal Marria, CEO of Quantexa. “Our ability to attract top talent like Dan is confirmation of the transformative technology and solutions we’ve developed to date across industries, regions and use cases. Dan is joining the company at a time of rapid growth and we’re excited to have his experienced hand to help guide our product organization.”



“Quantexa has built an amazing team and a remarkable technology platform that is disrupting industries and helping businesses transform. The organization has positioned itself as a clear innovator and leader in the rapidly evolving Decision Intelligence category.” said Higgins. “I am delighted to join Quantexa at this pivotal moment in the company’s growth trajectory, and I look forward to bringing my transformative expertise to the company as it continues to pursue its global growth goals.”



About Quantexa:

Quantexa is a global data and analytics software company pioneering Contextual Decision Intelligence that empowers organizations to make trusted operational decisions by making data meaningful. Using the latest advancements in big data and AI, Quantexa’s platform uncovers hidden risk and new opportunities by providing a contextual, connected view of internal and external data in a single place. It solves major challenges across data management, financial crime, customer intelligence, risk intelligence, fraud and throughout the customer lifecycle.



The Quantexa platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has over 475 employees and thousands of users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world. The company has offices in London, New York, Boston, Washington DC, Brussels, Toronto, Singapore, Melbourne and Sydney.



For more information, contact Quantexa here or follow us on LinkedIn.



