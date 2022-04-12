Seasoned executive sets sights on 100% channel-led business, bringing ExtraHop’s AI-backed network intelligence to the region



MUNICH, 12 APRIL 2022 - ExtraHop, the leader in cloud-native network detection and response, today announced the appointment of Karl Werner as area vice president for the Central and Southern Europe region. With more than 30 years of experience in technology and sales, Werner assumes his position to help meet ExtraHop’s EMEA ambitions, accelerate revenue growth, and fortify channel relations within the region.



“Companies can no longer look to cybersecurity as an investment for tomorrow. Escalating cyber tensions mean it must be a priority for CISOs looking to keep their organisation, customers, and data secure,” said Marc Andrews, GM of EMEA and APJ. “Karl understands the important role of partners as a trusted advisor for cybersecurity. He is skilled at building amazing teams to serve customers and partners as they help customers navigate today’s advanced threats and shore up their defences.”



With a deep-rooted understanding of the European technology and sales landscape, Werner will strengthen partner relations to deliver ExtraHop’s solutions. Working closely with the region’s channel partners, resellers, and system integrators, Werner will drive long-term growth for both ExtraHop and its partner ecosystem. Werner’s proven track record for hiring, training, and motivating sales teams will energise ExtraHop’s sales strategy with a hands-on mentality to drive business outcomes and deliver cybersecurity solutions to ensure customer success and satisfaction.



“I’m committed to ExtraHop’s partner base and vision for working with these key allies as we help organisations respond to today's advanced cybersecurity threats,” said Werner. “Recent crises have alerted enterprises in the region to the importance of improving cybersecurity postures and network detection and response can form a backbone for businesses looking to do this. ExtraHop provides real-time insight into network activity, helping teams zero in on malicious activity before it results in significant impact for their organisation.”



An industry veteran, Werner was previously the director of sales at software pioneer Ivanti, and alliances director for DACH at global enterprise management giant Workday, driving growth through teamwork and channel partner relations. He also led sales teams and drove channel growth at Qlik Tech, TRICENTIS Technology & Consulting, and CA Technologies. Werner’s expertise is cemented by almost a decade of sales experience at Hewlett Packard, three of which were as director of sales for Western Europe. Werner is married and has two adult children. In his free time, he enjoys golf, motor biking, and ski touring.



About ExtraHop



Cyberattackers have the advantage. ExtraHop is on a mission to help you take it back with security that can’t be undermined, outsmarted, or compromised. Our dynamic cyber defense platform, Reveal(x) 360, helps organisations detect and respond to advanced threats—before they compromise your business. We apply cloud-scale AI to petabytes of traffic per day, performing line-rate decryption and behavioural analysis across all infrastructure, workloads, and data-in-flight. With complete visibility from ExtraHop, enterprises can detect malicious behaviour, hunt advanced threats, and forensically investigate any incident with confidence. ExtraHop has been recognized as a market leader in network detection and response by IDC, Gartner, Forbes, SC Media, and numerous others. Learn more at www.extrahop.com.



