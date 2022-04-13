INTERLOCK INTRODUCES A NEW TYPE OF CYBERSECURITY TO TACKLE THE SURGE IN NFT AND CRYPTO SCAMS



• Smarter and safer solution addresses huge increase of crypto and NFT theft and scams

• Detects and protects from impersonation sites and malicious links in real time using Visual AI

• Users rewarded for sharing anonymized browsing threats



LONDON – 13 April 2022 – Interlock, a next-generation cybersecurity company, today introduces its blockchain-based security solution set to change the face of cybersecurity. The new technology has been created to address the surge of cryptocurrency and NFT threats that have risen sharply in recent times. Between 2020 and 2021 alone, cryptocurrency theft rose 516% to a value of $3.2 billion, with a reported average loss of $1,900 per person.



The speed at which today's technology is moving has meant that the security and testing normally in place have not had time to adapt. As the adoption of NFTs and crypto wallets gain popularity, a window for new, sophisticated, and malicious attacks has opened.



Interlock offers a fresh solution that leverages blockchain technology, ushering in a new era of smarter, safer, and more collaborative online security. The first Interlock product is a browser extension that provides instant protection from browser-based threats like impersonation sites and malicious links while rewarding users for sharing anonymized browsing data. Users can install the bowser extension in just 2 clicks, and then browse the web as normal. When they come across malicious sites or click on dangerous links, they are detected and blocked, in real time, keeping people protected. You can sign up now at https://www.interlock.network/.



To detect the malicious sites, Interlock uses Visual AI, scanning over 100 million websites, 67 billion pages and 12.20 trillion links for visual look and feel. When people visit a look-a-like site the network compares it to the visual database to create immediate protection if unrecognised. The Interlock community is incentivized with tokens ($INTR), when they identify threats and validate trusted pages, always optimising the security platform. The solution’s safety in numbers, combined with a trusted backbone of blockchain technology, brings unprecedented peace of mind for a web browsing future.



Rick Deacon, CEO, Interlock, said: "The threats facing the everyday internet-user, whether browsing from home, work, or on-the-go, has reached pandemic proportions. The risk has grown within investment into cryptocurrency and NFTs. Interlock is a new kind of solution to address a new kind of problem. Our vision is to become an ungated threat intelligence platform that elevates our understanding of cybercrime and strengthens the world's ability to battle online threats."



Jamie Burke, CEO of Outlier Ventures, who led a multi-million-dollar investment in Interlock added: "Today nobody knows who or what site they can trust on the Web generally. And sadly, that's even more true in trustless environments like Web3, with self-custody of assets and people transacting in ever-larger amounts of value, be it crypto or NFTs. It’s evident the only sensible approach for such a p2p environment is a crowd-based approach to monitor and curate web security. This is Interlock."



By focusing on collaboration as the future of security, Interlock will render the current gatekeepers of security technology obsolete by making valuable threat data widely available, helping stop threats, pre-empt attacks, and empower a global online community with the confidence to transition to Web3.



About Interlock

Interlock is paving a safer path to the investment into digital assets. Interlock is a decentralized security solution that's changing the security paradigm with blockchain. Interlock is creating an ecosystem of community-driven security products and a threat intelligence network to protect web users and decentralized finance.



The company's vision is to become an ungated threat intelligence platform that elevates global understanding of cybercrime and strengthens the world's ability to battle online threats.



Interlock's first product is a browser extension giving instant protection from browser-based threats, while rewarding users for sharing anonymized browsing data. Join the movement by showing your interest here

Rich is available for interview: Rick started his love affair with cyber security as a child breaking and fixing PCs in his parents' loft. He learned how to install games, code websites and what backdoors, malware, and hacking were. It didn’t take long for Rick to build his expertise, by 20 years old he’d successfully hacked a number of prominent websites, most notably MySpace. This caught the attention of a number of Fortune 100 companies who offered him a job as a penetration tester. After years of hacking these businesses and telling them what they needed to fix, Rick decided that traditional security was lacking and needed to be shocked with something new. So Rick founded Interlock, a brand new security solution that combines cyber security with the blockchain and involves people in a decentralised manner to create a new era of security for a new era of risk. He has been featured in Forbes and Huffington Post for his work in the field of cybersecurity.