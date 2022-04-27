The Swift Group - UK's biggest motorhome, caravan and holiday home manufacturer



• New work-life choices have created a massive shift in the way people can now work

• Hybrid/WFH choices have created the option for people to Work From Anywhere (WFA)

• WFA: as a break from WFH, people are choosing mobile work spaces such as campervans, motorhomes or touring caravans so they can combine working and leisure

• WFA: work-life benefits include more spontaneity, freedom and improved mental well-being

• New trend: ‘blended travel’ - blending business and leisure (“bleisure”) to WFA

• New trend: ‘workations’ – working while on holiday – a new WFA lifestyle

• New trend: ‘digital nomads’ – working (WFA or in an office) while living in a leisure vehicle

• 80% of millennials say they will change jobs for flexible employers that allow them to WFA

• A YouGov poll says fewer than one in 10 people in the UK want life to return to the pre-pandemic normal



With hybrid and remote working now the new normal way of working, an increasing number of people are realizing that Working From Home (WFH) means they now have the choice to Work From Anywhere (WFA). This is creating new work-life trends, such as working while on holiday (‘workations’), blending work and leisure by adding some holiday to a work trip (‘bleisure’), or being a ‘digital nomad’ and WFA (or in an office) while based in a leisure vehicle.



Working from home is not ideal for everyone, and creating makeshift areas around the house is not always sustainable in the long term. Instead, an increasing number of people are looking to combine this new work-life balance with the freedom and flexibility of being able to WFA by having a home office that’s mobile, according to research conducted for the Swift Group, the UK’s largest manufacturer of touring caravans, campervans, motorhomes and holiday homes.



Combining a familiar environment to work from with the option of a change of scenery and more time to be outdoors with your partner, children or, maybe, your dog, has seen many people buying or renting campervans, motorhomes, touring caravans and holiday homes for the first time. This has fueled a dramatic increase in demand for new and used models, as confirmed by John Lally, Director General of the NCC (National Caravan Council): “In the UK, caravans – of all types – are experiencing almost unprecedented demand. For example, at the end of 2021, sales of new touring caravans had grown by 23.5 percent (to 17,639 units), motorhomes and campervans by 12 percent (to 14,074 units) and holiday caravans (“static caravans”) by 38 percent (to 19,624 units) compared to 2020. Last year’s sales would have been considerably higher were it not for reduced capacity at factories and serious supply chain issues. Data and anecdotal evidence from both dealers and parks is that this growth is being driven by new entrants to the market with a lower age profile who can use their new caravan to facilitate Working From Anywhere.”



“Lockdown gave many people the opportunity to experience a dramatically different way of life and a new work-life balance,” says Amy Archer, deputy MD at Swift Group.



“People are finding new ways to work, including creating mobile office spaces in leisure vehicles such as touring caravans and campervans that can function as both holiday vehicles and mobile workspaces with the comforts of Wi-Fi, a washroom, cooking facilities and heating. The joys of remote working means work can be done where and when you choose it to be,” continued Amy Archer.



This is exactly what Phil and Victoria Pond have done with their business: “During the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, we realized how easily we could run our business with the whole team working remotely,” said Phil and Victoria.



“When and where we worked suddenly became irrelevant, but after the lockdowns a layer of stress came back into life when things tried to return to normal. Instead, we took our business on the road and bought a touring caravan. It had everything we needed: a kitchen, dining room, an office space, a lounge and a bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. We christened the caravan, “Suzy Quattro”, to reflect her real name: a Sprite Super Quattro by Swift. We now love being surrounded by nature, watching animals and the changing seasons in an altogether more engaging way, and have suffered considerably less illnesses than we usually do. The sense of still, calm, quiet and peace that we felt in times of lockdown is now an everyday part of life for us on the road in Suzy Quattro,” they continued.



