Company Will Advance Research in Threat Mitigation Techniques



San Mateo, CA – May 3, 2022 - Aryaka®, the leader in fully managed SD-WAN and SASE solutions, today announced it has formed a strategic partnership with CyLab, Carnegie Mellon University’s (CMU’s) Security and Privacy Institute, to research new threat mitigation techniques and innovate solutions for enterprise networking and security.



Founded in 2003, CyLab is Carnegie Mellon University’s public/private collaborative computer security and privacy research institute. With more than 100 core and affiliated faculty and 100 graduate students, it is one of the largest cyber security research centers in the United States. Aryaka’s partnership with CyLab will consist of providing funding and industry expertise to assist research and innovate sophisticated security techniques to address today’s most pressing threat issues.



“Aryaka shares the future of enterprise security vision of CyLab,” said Renuka Nadkarni, chief product officer at Aryaka. “Together we will develop and innovate security techniques to defend against emerging and immediate risks and democratize it via open source to small and large enterprises. With acute skills shortage in cybersecurity, most enterprises are faced with tremendous pressure and risk—when strong tools are available to everyone, we’re all more protected.”



“We were drawn to CyLab not just because of Carnegie Mellon’s reputation of academic excellence, but because of the holistic reach and breadth of the program,” said Matt Carter, CEO of Aryaka. “CyLab’s research into AI and ML benefits multiple departments within CMU: humanities, engineering, business, psychology, even social sciences. And CMU’s work with government leaders has shaped public policy on security for many years.”



Aryaka is also sponsoring CyLab’s Future Enterprise Security (FutureEnterprise@CyLab) initiative, a multi-disciplinary approach to making complex security solutions available to all. The sponsorship will connect Aryaka with students, academics, and other key industry partners to make security more accessible and understandable to end users.



"We are thrilled to partner with a company focused on next-generation network connectivity and network security, serving a number of enterprise customers across many key market verticals," said CyLab's Vyas Sekar, a co-director of the Future Enterprise Security initiative and a professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE).



Sekar will co-direct the initiative alongside CyLab's Lujo Bauer, a professor of ECE and in the Institute for Software Research.



“Aryaka is joining FutureEnterprise@CyLab to address new threat vectors and business risks that come with digital transformation as workloads shift to the cloud and remote workforce,” said Renuka. “We are looking to collaborate with other industry partners and leverage CMU’s considerable resources to address rapidly evolving security attack vectors and make them accessible to everyone by open sourcing the joint efforts.”



As a founding sponsor of this initiative, Aryaka will provide support at multiple levels in the program. This ranges from guiding the research topics based on the newest challenges and threats our customers are encountering, provide industry expertise, data sets for learning and building AI models, feedback on efficacy of various techniques as well as practical experience to the students via mentorship and internships.



