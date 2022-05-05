Seasoned sales leader joins ExtraHop to expand European operations



LONDON - 5 May 2022 - ExtraHop, the leader in cloud-native network detection and response, today announced the appointment of Duncan Butchart as Area Vice President of Northern EMEA. Butchart joins ExtraHop with more than 20 years of business development and sales experience to help the company deliver on its ambitious EMEA growth plans, expand operations, and foster channel and customer relations within the region.



“Duncan’s track record in cybersecurity sales and business development puts him in great stead to grow our EMEA operations, pinpointing how we can add value to customers and partners with our market-leading NDR solution,” said Marc Andrews, GM of EMEA and APJ, ExtraHop. “Duncan will help expand our reach so that organisations across Northern EMEA will have access to our AI-backed network intelligence to arm technology teams with the tools they need to combat today’s advanced threats.”



An accomplished sales leader, Butchart has held leadership roles across Europe and the Middle East at the likes of Easynet, Blue Coat Systems, Actian, Symantec, and Skybox Security. With expertise in telecommunications and cybersecurity, Duncan is passionate about sales, business development, and delivering mutual success for both partners and customers through technology.



“ExtraHop is at the forefront of a new approach to cyber defence — one that acknowledges the reality that intrusion is going to happen, and focuses on detecting, investigating, and responding to post-compromise activity before it becomes a full-scale breach,” said Butchart. “The company’s approach is built on years of deep expertise in monitoring enterprise-scale networks using AI and ML, providing critical visibility at a time when cyberattacks are ramping up. I look forward to building on ExtraHop’s EMEA momentum by forging strong relations with partners and customers in the region.”



Butchart will apply his extensive knowledge of the European technology and sales market to nurture relations and deliver ExtraHop’s solutions across the Northern EMEA. Working closely with the region’s channel partners, Butchart will drive long-term growth for both ExtraHop and its partner ecosystem. The appointment arrives as the latest in a succession of moves by ExtraHop to expand its European operations, with the appointment of Karl Werner as Area Vice President of Central and Southern Europe.



About ExtraHop



Cyberattackers have the advantage. ExtraHop is on a mission to help you take it back with security that can’t be undermined, outsmarted, or compromised. Our dynamic cyber defense platform, Reveal(x) 360, helps organisations detect and respond to advanced threats—before they compromise your business. We apply cloud-scale AI to petabytes of traffic per day, performing line-rate decryption and behavioural analysis across all infrastructure, workloads, and data-in-flight. With complete visibility from ExtraHop, enterprises can detect malicious behaviour, hunt advanced threats, and forensically investigate any incident with confidence. ExtraHop has been recognised as a market leader in network detection and response by IDC, Gartner, Forbes, SC Media, and numerous others.





