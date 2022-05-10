Open source scale-up founded by former Google and Cloudflare engineers sees massive growth as organisations flock towards high-performance database monitoring



London 10 May 2022: VictoriaMetrics, the fast, scalable open source time series database and monitoring solution, today revealed the rapid growth of its user base, surpassing 51 million and gaining ground on older alternatives such as Prometheus and GrafanaLabs. Users have flocked to its open source and enterprise offerings, as the need for cost effective, high-performance, scalable monitoring skyrockets at organisations flooded with increasing amounts of data and metrics.



The company was founded in 2018 by former engineers from Google, Cloudflare, and Lyft, looking for advanced monitoring capabilities to measure the exponential levels of data within their organization. Beginning as a solution to address scalability issues with popular monitoring solutions like Prometheus, VictoriaMetrics now counts technical teams at the edge messaging platform to power live and collaborative experiences Ably, global online game platform Roblox, and a leading online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform Semrush.



To contend with the explosive growth in use cases for time series data and complexity of monitoring them, VictoriaMetrics racked up several milestones in the last 12 months. These include adding major new logos to its customer base, achieving ISO/IEC 27001 cybersecurity certification, and reaching profitability in sales, which eludes many open source startups. User demand has translated into an impressive 50 million Docker Pulls, 1M GitHub downloads, and 6,000+ GitHub Stars for the VictoriaMetrics time series database.



Roman Khavhronenko, Co-Founder of VictoriaMetrics, said; “This has no doubt been a coming-of-age year for VictoriaMetrics. Our offerings have all the capabilities to serve modern DevOps teams and database developers and we’ve yet to see a use case we couldn’t handle. But, while we are delighted with our rapid progress, there remains lots for us to achieve.”



We’re all too familiar with the issues people face on the front line of tech, and our buzzing open source community helps us consistently iterate to serve the market. So, if you are in tech infrastructure, watch this space. We have the technical skills, motivation, and resources to solve your problem. And, with open source, there is nothing to pay to add us to your capabilities.”



As part of its mission to future-proof businesses against growing demands for data measurement and monitoring, VictoriaMetrics has developed a tsunami of new capabilities for its free and enterprise products. These include:



The release of a world-class Managed VictoriaMetrics service with AWS.



Highly anticipated multi-level downsampling to enable businesses access to historical data storage with minimal disk space.



Enhanced integrations with popular DevOps technologies such as Graphite, InfluxDB, OpenTSDB and Kafka.



The company is constantly improving infrastructure to add new features requested by open source users and enterprise customers alike. Last month, VictoriaMetrics announced its latest release, VictoriaMetrics v1.77.



