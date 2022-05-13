London, England - HSBC’s former global data analytics boss Jon Farina has been appointed as Chief Technology Officer at the ground-breaking ‘Data Enablement’ software company, WCKD RZR.



The pioneering start-up’s software eradicates a myriad of international data privacy, management and cost issues for multi-national businesses, and recently raised USD$1.2m (GPB£920,000) from angel investors.



WCKD RZR was founded by HSBC’s former Chief Administration Officer, Chuck Teixeira and is already making significant waves in the data technology sector.



The appointment of Jon Farina brings the former HSBC colleagues back together, where Farina will help to drive growth and sales at the London-based company.



Teixeira, founder and CEO of WCKD RZR, said: “I’m thrilled that Jon is joining our expanding team. Together we have a track record of dealing with and solving some of the most difficult data problems for one of the world’s biggest banks and it’s terrific to be reunited to be able to do that for WCKD RZR’s customers.



“Jon has unrivalled expertise in technology focused within the Investment Banking arena, and a glowing reputation for designing, delivering, and managing efficient world-class technology software solutions.



“Banks are just one sector which will benefit from WCKD RZR’s Data Watchdog software, and with Jon’s help we are now on a rapid growth trajectory.”



WCKD RZR’s mission is to enable large global organisations to access all their data around the world wherever and whenever they want, fully compliant with the mountains of conflicting global rules.



WCKD RZR’s Data Enablement software, Data Watchdog, unlocks the potential of any multi-national corporations’ data by allowing them to Find, Govern and Access their data all over the world and in real time, fully compliant with relevant data sharing, privacy and governance rules.



Farina was HSBC’s Head of Global Banking and Markets Data Platform until April 2022. His team was responsible for designing and building Wall Street’s largest Wholesale Data & Analytics platform.



Prior to joining HSBC, Farina was Executive Director of Application Engineering at JP Morgan Chase, where he co-designed and delivered the bank’s exotic derivatives trade capture system, and before that was with Barclays Capital, UBS and Credit Suisse.



Jon Farina, Chief Technology Officer at WCKD RZR, said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to be joining Chuck Teixeira and the WCKD RZR team at such an exciting stage in their journey. WCKD RZR has designed and built a genuinely transformational software platform which will soon be in every big organisation around the globe which wants to readily find, govern and access its data.



Our Data Watchdog software is true data enablement. In the blink of an eye, it can spider large and often messy data estates thereby allowing complex organisations to discover and unlock the potential of their data immediately, without having to wait for large, expensive data transformation programs which can take years to deliver.”



Businesses often face a range of problems caused by conflicting data governance policies and authorisation controls in different locations and jurisdictions. If a business wants to fix its messy data estate by moving to a single cloud or database management system, it usually costs millions of dollars to do so. Then, data is often not labelled or can’t be found and is subject to different governance rules or data sharing regulations.



Data Watchdog is easily installed onto an organisation’s network allowing the data to remain where it was, and begins work in minutes. It spiders and maps all the company’s databases, with proprietary machine learning technology auto-labelling the data so that it can be easily discovered and accessed.



Prior to HSBC, Teixeira also held several high-profile banking roles. He was Global COO of the Client Capital Management division at Barclays and CAO for Equities EMEA at Nomura.



WCKD RZR was shortlisted for FinTech Startup of the Year at the 2021 FSTech Awards.



