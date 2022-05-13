NE-based tech firm opens new office that supports its ambitious growth plans, sustainability goals and approach to hybrid working



13 May 2022 – Software consultancy Scott Logic opened its new Newcastle HQ at a launch party last night in the Lumen, one of the flagship buildings in Newcastle Helix. It plans to recruit 200 more people in Newcastle as part of ambitious growth plans over the next few years.



Scott Logic employs more than 400 people across its six UK offices, providing a range of technology services to organisations such as the Scottish Government, the Department for Work and Pensions and NatWest Group. Founded in 2005, Scott Logic has always been headquartered in Newcastle and the new HQ supports Scott Logic’s long-term growth plans, focus on sustainability and sets the company up for a new era of hybrid working.



“Scott Logic has always been about integrating with the communities around us and having an influence beyond our core business,” said Steve Foreshew-Cain, CEO, Scott Logic. “We are embedded within North East communities and committed to future talent development, from close ties with Newcastle University and Durham University, where we fund scholarships for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, to the continued expansion of our graduate hiring programme in Newcastle.”



Newcastle Helix is a state-of-the-art city-centre quarter designed specifically for science and technology businesses and with a focus on sustainability. The Lumen is a building with an EPC A rating, and it achieves the LETI 2025 target of whole lifecycle embodied carbon. It provides extensive facilities to support cycling into work, with heating, cooling and electricity supplied by the innovative District Energy Centre.



“We have locations all over the UK, but our HQ will always be in Newcastle,” said Gary Scott, chairman and founder, Scott Logic. “It’s important to us to remain an active participant in the North East community, and I can't think of a better place than Newcastle Helix for us to be based as we continue our growth over the coming years. The Lumen’s green credentials also fit perfectly with our Net Zero commitments, so it feels like the perfect HQ for Scott Logic.”



Scott Logic is one of the top 100 businesses in the North East and has been on a sharp growth curve over the past few years, demonstrated by its opening new offices in Leeds and Glasgow in the past 12 months.



“Scott Logic is a pioneering Newcastle technology business and exactly the type of organisation we want to join the growing community at Newcastle Helix,” said Cllr Nick Kemp, Leader elect of Newcastle City Council. “The city has a rich heritage in tech and is packed with the talent required to drive further growth. Creating spaces like this will only help Newcastle’s tech and business communities even further.”



Scott Logic’s new office is designed for the modern tech worker and hybrid working. There is a significantly different ratio between desks, collaboration facilities, and socialising spaces, all designed for particular purposes, from 1:1s, interviews and calls, to team working and collaborative workshops.



“The pandemic has changed how we all work forever,” continued Steve Foreshew-Cain. “The Lumen readies us for a new era of hybrid working. Our space has been designed to get maximum value from in-person interactions, and people choose the space that best suits their needs for that day. We will be welcoming more people into our business in the coming years and we want to provide a working environment that works for everyone.”



About Newcastle Helix



Newcastle Helix is a unique partnership between Newcastle City Council, Legal & General and Newcastle University. It is a 24-acre development that brings together industry leaders, businesses, and top researchers into an international renowned innovation cluster. It is an exemplar sustainable urban development which combines prestigious commercial and residential space with first class research and education facilities. This development will eventually create more than 4,000 jobs, 500,000 sq. ft of office and research space and 450 new homes.



The Lumen is part of Legal & General’s ongoing investment on Newcastle Helix. The building is designed by Ryder Architecture to BREEAM Excellent standard and has an EPC rating of A. Sir Robert McAlpine were the principal contractor for the build and Creative Space Management manage the building. Avison Young and Cushman & Wakefield are joint agents for The Lumen.



https://newcastlehelix.com/