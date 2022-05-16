JS Information Governance (JSIG) has appointed a new director to lead future growth strategies. The Yorkshire-based company, which specialises in end-to-end Data Protection consultancy, technology and document digitisation, has named James Munton as Managing Director.



James has been with the company since it was founded in 2020 with the merger of three smaller data governance firms. Prior to working with JSIG, he spent over a decade in domestic and international defence and security. His impressive CV includes serving across multiple operational functions at the Ministry of Defence and the Home Office.



As Managing Director, James will bring his experience of change management across estates, people and technology to the table. He will also guide JSIG in its mission to help SMEs operationalise their information management and data protection obligations.



Previously, James held a role as Commercial Director, overseeing the Sales and Marketing, Finance and Human Resources departments. Today, he looks forward to continuing the development of JSIG’s unique combination of human expertise and in-house technology and expanding operations into new territories.

The new appointment comes off the back of an award win for JSIG, who were named Best Outsourced Data Protection Service 2022 at the SME News UK Enterprise Awards.



James will step into the role of John Munton, who is now moving to become Sales Director. John spent 18 years building long-term successful client relationships at Jack Simons Ltd before it merged into JSIG.



Steve Tarr, Chairman at JSIG, said: “Firstly, I would like to thank John for his work leading JSIG, helping it to build its foundation for future success. I know he will continue with the same enthusiasm and drive as Sales Director.”



He added: “James has consistently displayed passion, focus and discipline, helping to evolve JSIG through the uncertainty of the pandemic, and on towards its exciting future. Under his leadership, we look forward to a successful next chapter for our company and its growing network of clients and partners.”



